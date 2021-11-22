Clinic, counseling center team up to help Greene

Personal health care—both physical and mental—have taken priority in importance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year and a half ago. Last week, Greene Care Clinic and Life Works Professional Counseling PLLC of Ruckersville signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to outline a partnership designed to help Greene County residents expand their healthcare options.

“I think it more firmly establishes us as a community center … which is really our goal—that we are immersed in the community providing services that help everybody that lives here,” said Crystal Myers, owner and founder of Life Works Professional Counseling PLLC.

Uninsured residents of the county will now have access—through the existing free clinic—to professional mental health and behavioral counseling services. The Greene Care Clinic grant which will cover the cost of counseling services was awarded by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and funded by Skyline Community Area Partnership’s CARES Act funding. CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security; the CARES Act funds were provided to Skyline CAP by a Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and will cover the costs of counseling for the clinic’s patients for approximately one year.