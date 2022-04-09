Class of ’02 alumnus honored with memorial plaque

Many of the students at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville were not even born when Spc. 4 (Specialist, Fourth Class) Adam Fargo was killed in an explosion on a road in Baghdad. Iraq.

But thanks to the efforts of a Ruckersville man who has never met Fargo or his family, Monroe students have a permanent reminder of the life and service of the young soldier from the Class of 2002.

Grady Haney, another Monroe alumnus, was so moved when a friend took him to Fargo’s grave on the last day of 2021 that he arranged to install a handsome marble plaque in the school, engraved with Fargo’s likeness and a tribute to his valor. The plaque, affixed in a prominent place in the “Dragons’ Lair,” an atrium at the entrance to the school’s gymnasium, was dedicated on Fargo’s birthday, Feb. 28.

“People ask me, ‘Why are you doing this? It’s been 16 years!’ ” Haney said in a interview this week. “I don’t care if it has been 116 years, we should never forget that young lad — his intelligence, his ambition, his handsome looks.

“My hope is that the young people at the school will be reminded what this young man gave to this world,” Haney said. “He sacrificed his life for them and me and everybody.”

The Field House at William Monroe High School was named in honor of Fargo in 2009, but until now the only memorial to him inside the main school building was a display case containing memorabilia from his school days and his short military career.

Fargo was a four-year starter on the school’s successful soccer team, graduating with honors, ranked 11th in his class. He was an enthusiastic volunteer for many community organizations, including as a reader for a local program for the blind and dyslexic.

Soon after graduation, Fargo enlisted in the U.S. Army. His father, Doug Fargo, described him as “pretty gung-ho from the start.”

He attended Army Medical School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His brigade was attached to the 4th Infantry Division in Iraq and he became the medic for an engineering company there.

During his very first mission in Iraq Fargo was called upon to offer medical help to five soldiers wounded when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device on a road in Baghdad. As a result of his actions, Fargo was awarded the Combat Medic Badge, reserved for soldiers who perform medical duties while being engaged by the enemy. After that, Fargo’s buddies began to refer to him as “Doc Fargo.”

Just a few months later, in July 2006, Fargo was driving the command vehicle on a similar mission to clear IEDs from a road in Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb, when the enemy detonated another explosive device, which blew through the driver’s side door off the armored Humvee, injuring Fargo and three other soldiers and trapping him in the wreckage.

Despite strenuous efforts by his comrades, some of whom Fargo had trained in basic first aid techniques, he died at the scene.

“Not to go into details,” Doug Fargo said, “but he lost a lot of blood. When they finally did get him out and they tried to start first aid on him, it was pretty much too late.”

Spc. 4 Fargo was born into a family with a distinguished military history. His father was on active duty with the U.S. Army in Germany when Adam was born, and his paternal grandfather was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. In addition, he has an uncle who was a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army and a great-uncle who served in the U.S. Navy.

Kyle Pursel, director of administrative services for Greene County Public Schools, said “It’s an honor to have that plaque in the Dragons’ Lair, a reminder of Adam’s legacy—not only as a Greene County athlete, but as a soldier.”

Though Haney has never met the Fargo Family, he has communicated with Doug Fargo by telephone.

“I told (him), you know, I never met your son. He said, ‘That’s OK, Mr. Haney, you will meet him someday on the other side.’ ”

“I ask the Lord every night to let me meet him in Heaven.”