Census 2020: Greene’s population up by 12%

The first glimpse of the 2020 U.S. Census dropped last week, confirming a lot of what those of us who live in Greene know: the county is growing quickly. The population of Greene County has grown by 2,149 people—or 12%—across the last 10 years to 20,552.

The numbers are part of the 2020 Census Redistricting Data released on Aug. 12 by the U.S. Census Bureau to allow states to begin the process of redistricting (or creating the districts for the U.S. Congress and state elections). The goal for the state redistricting commission is to create districts of similar size using the numbers of those aged 18 and older. Greene County has 15,892 adults, according to the 2020 Census.

Greene County remains majority white with 16,520 identifying as white alone—a 3% increase. The largest increase was among those who identify as being of two or more races with a 241% increase to 1,395. The number of residents of Asian descent alone grew by 77% to 457. Greene saw a growth of 70% in its Hispanic population in the past decade, as well, to 1,330. The number of Black residents grew by 24% to 1,447 residents.