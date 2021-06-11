Celebrating Juneteenth in Greene

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, first learned they were freed when Union Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order Number 3. This was two-and-a-half years after then-President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, and about two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox. Since this time there have been special events to commemorate the day, sometimes called Emancipation Day, and in 1980 Texas became to first state to designate it as a holiday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in October 2020 signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly declaring it an official state holiday, as well.
Next Saturday, June 19, there will be a Juneteenth celebration at Greene Commons in Stanardsville, sponsored by the Democratic Party of Greene County.
“The main goal we are aspiring to is to create a festive gathering for Greene County residents of all races to gather together to celebrate our freedoms and blessings as Americans,” said Samantha Hansen, co-vice chair of the Democratic Party of Greene County.
The event will include a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, local musicians, a magician, games with a Juneteenth focus, Bollywood dancing (to watch or join in), a voter registration table, wine tasting with Hark Vineyards, Greene Care Clinic information and Barbara’s Soul Food and Wheels food truck.
“We are celebrating our progress toward future freedom from COVID-19 and our lessening of needed restrictions,” Hansen said. “We are emerging together wiser and stronger.”
The organization was searching for a date to have a celebration coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions and when they began to research Juneteeth, the committee realized it would be the perfect day to celebrate—with the hope that it could become an annual tradition.
The group used to meet monthly for potlucks and coffee chats, but they have not been able to do those things in more than a year due to the pandemic. Hansen said they’d like to see younger people and families become involved in the committee, as well.
The event is free, open to all and is family-friendly.
“Our hopes are for shared experiences from the stage and pavilion, along with conversations and new connections,” Hansen said. “There will be lots of singing, laughter and play, and a new knowing and understanding of the Greene County we enjoy together. Let’s welcome each other, and summer, in Greene County.”
The Greene County Historical Society is also beginning an oral history project for African-American residents. Club members will be at the Juneteenth celebration to promote it and people can sign up to tell their families’ stories.
Greene Commons is behind the Greene County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
For more information about the Democratic Party of Greene County, visit democratsofgreenecounty.com.