Celebrating Juneteenth in Greene

“We are celebrating our progress toward future freedom from COVID-19 and our lessening of needed restrictions,” Hansen said. “We are emerging together wiser and stronger.”

The organization was searching for a date to have a celebration coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions and when they began to research Juneteeth, the committee realized it would be the perfect day to celebrate—with the hope that it could become an annual tradition.

The group used to meet monthly for potlucks and coffee chats, but they have not been able to do those things in more than a year due to the pandemic. Hansen said they’d like to see younger people and families become involved in the committee, as well.

The event is free, open to all and is family-friendly.

“Our hopes are for shared experiences from the stage and pavilion, along with conversations and new connections,” Hansen said. “There will be lots of singing, laughter and play, and a new knowing and understanding of the Greene County we enjoy together. Let’s welcome each other, and summer, in Greene County.”