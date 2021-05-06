Celebrating GCPS successes: Congressman Bob Good visits schools, hears from educators

Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) was praised for its successes this past school year for overcoming numerous obstacles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Representative Bob Good, R-5th District, toured several schools last Friday on the Stanardsville campus before participating in a roundtable discussion with teachers, administrators and school board members in the library at William Monroe High School.
GCPS opened in-person on Sept. 8, 2020, with five-days-per-week learning for elementary students, or 100% virtual; and two-days-per-week in-person and two-days-per-week virtual learning for middle and high school students, or 100% virtual. No school in the district has had to be closed due to an outbreak the entire school year.
“I think Dr. (Brian) Huber’s push for innovation really prepared our kids,” said Alison Lotterhos, virtual special education teacher. “It wasn’t that they were thrown into a (new) world; we were doing things with Canvas and they were pretty used to their teachers pushing out new things so they were really flexible (when schools closed last year).”
Huber helped craft Innovate2021, the division’s strategic plan, when he was hired as assistant superintendent for the division, which put an emphasis on technology in the classroom and finding creative ways to utilize them to teach concepts to students.
“I’m a virtual teacher this year with special ed, which I was not sure how that was going to go, but they’ve done an amazing job,” Lotterhos said. “Our teachers are doing an amazing job supporting students. And I’ve been able to be with the same group of kids all day, which in a normal school year I am with one group per classroom switch. So, it’s been really awesome to have that relationship with the kids. I know their house. I know their pets.”
Ruckersville Elem-entary School fifth-grade teacher Anne Neville Broaddus noted the connection with the students, as well.
“We were encouraged to take time to check in on the kids’ social-emotional wellbeing,” Broaddus said. “I was really nervous starting school like we had never started before so it was really nice to have the support from Central Office and from our administrators. We needed to make sure the kids were OK … then slowly we integrated more academics. We reviewed a bit more in the beginning.”
Good, a father himself and whose wife is a former educator, said he knows how difficult it is for teachers to delve in when kids have just had the summer off.
“I can’t imagine how challenging it was to come back from March (2020),” he said. Virginia closed all schools on March 13.
“I can’t get a full perspective from just an hour-and-a-half walkthrough,” Good said, “but your culture and your environment seems very positive. You can sense a high-quality teacher.”
Good, who did not wear a mask throughout the walkthrough, said he believes it’s time to return to a more normal state of affairs and is pushing back against the constraints such as face masks—so as not to appear hypocritical, he wasn’t wearing one. He said he would like to see other mandates and restrictions lifted, as well.
“We do have school districts within my Congressional district that haven’t stepped in a classroom yet and I find that so troubling and disappointing because I believe we can return to normal,” Good said. “I don’t believe the science and the data point to the fact that we can prevent our exposure to the virus, as most people have either had it or been vaccinated. Thankfully, we’re at the place where everybody who wants it and needs it can get the vaccination and I think that should be a personal choice. Children have such low risk, statistically. I think that most of us distance anyway, most of us wash our hands anyway, most of us tried to be careful and not drink and eat after each other and different things like that. So I’m just proud that you guys are working hard to do what you’re doing. I am pushing back against the constraints and as I do this, I want to be respectful when I’m a guest at places but also don’t want to be hypocritical and say one thing and do another.”
Good said for the social, developmental, academic and physical health of children, he would like to see schools back at full capacity.
“I appreciate what the superintendent said about how you are trying so hard—and I’m sure others are as well, of course—but to put the needs of the kids first because some of the decisions that we’re seeing nationally—and I don’t want to get too political—but don’t seem like they’re in the best interest of the kids,” he said.
Huber also asked the group if they could address challenges experienced by the community, as well.
“So, I think one of the things I noticed in our county is inequitable internet access. I mean, at home—I live right down the street from here, and so I have wonderful internet—but many of our students have very unreliable internet,” Lotterhos said. “And I’ve seen a huge difference this year with how every kid gets free lunch; I think that has taken away a huge weight off of some of our students who are ashamed of it, you know, especially in middle school.”
As part of the federal COVID relief funding bills, free breakfast and lunch is available to every student in Greene County—virtual and in-person—for this current year and next school year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Good noted that growing up in Campbell County, which is just outside of the city of Lynchburg, he also benefited from free and reduced-price lunch programs.
“I grew up on free lunch when it wasn’t common and I felt that embarrassment of being one of the kids on free lunch,” he said. “Some people say they were so poor that they didn’t know it—well, I knew it. The things we go through shape us and I can appreciate you trying to mitigate that.”
Addressing broadband, Good said he believes government has a role to play in making sure the access is there to anyone who wants it but doesn’t believe the government should fund broadband to the people themselves.
“If you left it just to the profit incentive—which I generally like to have private capitalist, entrepreneurial free-market solutions if you will—but if there is not sufficient economies of scale it won’t come,” Good said. “I believe government plays a role in bridging that gap to make it’s tenable for a business to do it. We don’t need government to provide free utilities, and broadband has become that.”
Broaddus said her reason for being proud of the district is also the same area she’s concerned about going into next year.
“I’m concerned that when things start to get back to normal that we’ll have state testing this year,” she said. “And I’m worried that we’ll lose some of the emphasis on the social-emotional learning. We’ve seen the benefits of how focusing on social-emotional learning really impacts students and their academics, as well.”
Good said he asked to be on the Education and Labor Committee to address the issue.
“No matter how hard we work as parents, when your kids are in school for 40-50 hours a week that greatly impacts their futures,” Good said. “So I want to be part of that voice. From a philosophical approach I think Greene County ought to get to decide what’s best in Greene County; parents, board members, administration and teachers know best for Greene County. I’m very uncomfortable with mandates and regulations—from Richmond are bad enough … frankly I don’t think that Washington ought to be involved.”
William Monroe High School Principal Katie Brunelle said coming to school in the fall will be different, noting some of the boys haven’t been in the school since freshman year and will be returning as juniors and looking more like men.
“They physically change, they emotionally change and they academically change so making sure we’re ready to address that,” Brunelle said. “Are we preparing them for the future? What of the world they’re entering? What will college look like?”
Good noted that none of the adults in the room that day had perfect K-12 experiences either.
“We had imperfect parents and we should strive for perfection and we hope we get excellence. Kids are resilient,” Good said. “We have that concern, but I think you guys are working hard to be the best you can.”
Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh thanked Good for the visit.
“You can tell as we walked around that everybody’s very proud of what we’ve accomplished,” she said.
“Greene County should be proud,” Good said.