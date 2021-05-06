Celebrating GCPS successes: Congressman Bob Good visits schools, hears from educators

“We do have school districts within my Congressional district that haven’t stepped in a classroom yet and I find that so troubling and disappointing because I believe we can return to normal,” Good said. “I don’t believe the science and the data point to the fact that we can prevent our exposure to the virus, as most people have either had it or been vaccinated. Thankfully, we’re at the place where everybody who wants it and needs it can get the vaccination and I think that should be a personal choice. Children have such low risk, statistically. I think that most of us distance anyway, most of us wash our hands anyway, most of us tried to be careful and not drink and eat after each other and different things like that. So I’m just proud that you guys are working hard to do what you’re doing. I am pushing back against the constraints and as I do this, I want to be respectful when I’m a guest at places but also don’t want to be hypocritical and say one thing and do another.”