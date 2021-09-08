Cases of COVID rising sharply in Greene County

As of Sept. 6, 59.2% of Greene County residents have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine and 53.9% are fully vaccinated. This is a slight uptick in the past month, which Goodman says is an encouraging trend. Free FDA-approved vaccines are available at several locations throughout the county or by contacting your primary care provider or the local health department, and the Health Department office in downtown Stanardsville offers walk-in vaccine appointments at 50 Stanard St. every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

On July 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations for masking, including that everyone—including fully vaccinated people—should wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. This is due, in part, to early data showing the chance that vaccinated people could transmit the Delta variant to those who are still unvaccinated. For the past month, the entire state of Virginia—and now the entire country—has been at a “high” level of community transmission, according to the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. You can view the map and latest data at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.