Camping fee increases proposed for SNP

The proposal for the park’s campgrounds—Loft, Matthews Arm, Lewis and Big Meadows—is to increase the individual rate to $30 and for group sites to $75 in 2022. The current rates are $20 for Big Meadows and $15 for the other three. Kenney said those rates have been in place for the past 15 years.

“I think (this is where) we really want to put the money—and I think you see this is where our facilities need attention,” Kenney said of the campgrounds. “We need new picnic tables, we need new fire rings and we need additional food storage boxes—my goal would be for every site to have their own box. And we need to rehab camp sties as there are many that are just worn out.”

In the back country, Kenney said, there is a lot of work needed to maintain trails and rehabilitate camp sites, especially where people have chosen poor sites for camping.

“We are in the top 10 for the National Park Service as far as the number of back country nights,” Kenney said. “We exceed 60,000 back country nights annually. We are aware of about 500 sites that are actively chosen and show the signs of public use. We have rehabbed some of those sites because they were poorly selected so we need to work on that. Additionally, there are 49 constructed sites along the AT (Appalachian Trail).”