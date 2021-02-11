Bull Yearling Road paved

A portion of Bull Yearling Road in Stanardsville—from U.S. Route 33 to Saddleback Road—has been paved as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Secondary Road Six-Year Plan. The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved the plan at its May 12 meeting.
The county has funds that are allocated to it from a tele-fee and a district grant for unpaved roads annually. The board votes on the plan each year, including whether to add new unpaved roads to the schedule and the priority for the work. Funds are accrued over several years before the work is completed.
The board approved moving Bull Yearling to the front of the line in June 2019.
Total cost for the paving of the .40-mile section of Bull Yearling Road was $130,606. A traffic engineering review has been requested for a 35 mph speed limit sign installation, as well.
A portion of Turkey Ridge Road—from South River Road to Bull Yearling Road—was scheduled to be completed at the same time. VDOT has noted they have received environmental clearance and project scoping is now underway. That .20-mile section will cost $55,000 to complete.
During the same time Bull Yearling work was being done, the road to the Lydia Mountain Lodge was also paved, and questions have surfaced about who paid for that since it is private land.
“The roads he had paved within his land were not part of the state project, so no county funding was allocated toward it,” said Jim Frydl, county director of planning and zoning administrator.
“Yeah, I’d like to clear that up,” Buck Shifflett, co-owner of Lydia Mountain Lodge and Cabins in Stanardsville, said last week. “The county did not pay to blacktop our roads.”
Beazley Road is the next fully funded road project and the .55-mile section from Swift Run Road to just past Keith Road is scheduled for construction this spring. The cost for this project is $150,000.
Preliminary engineering has started for the .70-mile section of Bingham Mountain Road in Dyke between Amicus and March roads. The cost for the engineering is $12,500. Construction costs are estimated at $179,000. Full funding will be available in July, according to VDOT.
A 1.2-mile section of Simmons Gap Road in Free Union is scheduled for completion sometime in fiscal year 2023, though preliminary engineering will begin after this July. Total cost for that project, which will pave Simmons Gap between Brokenback Mountain Road and where Simmons Gap turns to go up the mountain, will be $328,000.
Ice House Road is also on the plan, with preliminary engineering beginning after July 2023 and construction beginning after July 2024. South River Road is scheduled for preliminary engineering after July 2024 with construction after July 2025.