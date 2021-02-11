Bull Yearling Road paved

“The roads he had paved within his land were not part of the state project, so no county funding was allocated toward it,” said Jim Frydl, county director of planning and zoning administrator.

“Yeah, I’d like to clear that up,” Buck Shifflett, co-owner of Lydia Mountain Lodge and Cabins in Stanardsville, said last week. “The county did not pay to blacktop our roads.”

Beazley Road is the next fully funded road project and the .55-mile section from Swift Run Road to just past Keith Road is scheduled for construction this spring. The cost for this project is $150,000.

Preliminary engineering has started for the .70-mile section of Bingham Mountain Road in Dyke between Amicus and March roads. The cost for the engineering is $12,500. Construction costs are estimated at $179,000. Full funding will be available in July, according to VDOT.

A 1.2-mile section of Simmons Gap Road in Free Union is scheduled for completion sometime in fiscal year 2023, though preliminary engineering will begin after this July. Total cost for that project, which will pave Simmons Gap between Brokenback Mountain Road and where Simmons Gap turns to go up the mountain, will be $328,000.