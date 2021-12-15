Broadband on its way to Greene by 2024

“To be honest with you, I’m just excited that we’ll have it,” Herring said. “That’s going to put Greene County on the same playing field as any other locality across the commonwealth and across the nation.”

Firefly shared maps of their proposed coverage area, with a three-year build out to reach all communities in the Thomas Jefferson Planning District. CVEC has already been working to install more than 4,500 miles of fiber-optic cables to all of its 38,000 members and plans to complete this expansion in 2022. They recently celebrated a milestone of connecting 10,000 customers in October, utilizing laser beams and glass fibers to move data at speeds of up to one gigabit per second, according to a press release from the coop.

“We’re very fortunate that it’s been a team effort in the past six years,” Herring said. “County administration, former board members, current board members—a lot of people in the community have put this as a priority. In the past year and a half, you’ve really seen what a lack of broadband can do, what kind of impact it can have on people who don’t have it. So it’s been something we’ve been working extremely hard for over the past number of years.”