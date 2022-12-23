Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at the Greene Hills Club

On Saturday, December 10th, children flocked to the Greene Hills Club in anticipation of the arrival of Mrs. Claus at an LGA sponsored event. Not only did they get to have a delicious pancake breakfast with her, but they also visited many stations set up by the organizers of this event, Dawn Lawson and her mom, Sarah Haney. With the assistance of the William Monroe Girls’ Basketball Team, , created bags of reindeer food to take home, made three different ornaments, made a bird feeder, and had their faces painted with different Christmas scenes. After breakfast, each child visited with Mrs. Claus and were given a special gift sent to them from the North Pole.