 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus at the Greene Hills Club

  • 0

On Saturday, December 10th, children flocked to the Greene Hills Club in anticipation of the arrival of Mrs. Claus at an LGA sponsored event. Not only did they get to have a delicious pancake breakfast with her, but they also visited many stations set up by the organizers of this event, Dawn Lawson and her mom, Sarah Haney. With the assistance of the William Monroe Girls’ Basketball Team, , created bags of reindeer food to take home, made three different ornaments, made a bird feeder, and had their faces painted with different Christmas scenes. After breakfast, each child visited with Mrs. Claus and were given a special gift sent to them from the North Pole.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert