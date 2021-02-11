Boy charged in shooting death to be tried as an adult

The 17-year-old Greene County youth charged in the death of a Charlottesville woman will face trial as an adult, according to the Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

A Greene County grand jury handed down two indictments on Monday for Brandon Shifflett, of Stanardsville, related to the Dec. 1 shooting death of Sara Hammond, 21.

Shifflett is charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 to the home in the 7000 block of Celt Road.

Shifflett is expected to be in Greene County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

This was Greene’s second homicide in two years. Brian Keith Dudley was killed off Dundee Road on July 10, 2019.

The person allegedly responsible for his death—Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster of Orange County—is scheduled for a four-day jury trial in Greene County beginning May 25.

