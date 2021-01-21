BOS moves up meeting start times & vote in leadership

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Jan. 12 to move the start time of regular meetings earlier by one hour beginning with the Jan. 26 meeting. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. to go into closed session and the regular board meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“A number of our meetings have gone very long into the 11 o’clock hour,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman. “My concern is that citizens, many of them have to go to work the next day and can’t stay up until 11 or 11:30 at night.”
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said he was concerned people who wanted to speak might not be able to be at the meeting by 6:30 p.m.
Monroe Supervisor Marie Durrer said she thinks the earlier start time is a good idea.
“If they have the interest and want to come, they’ll be there to speak by 6:30,” Durrer said.
Stanardsville Super-visor Bill Martin, chairman, said the earlier start time does make sense for county staff that has to kill time between the end of the work day and start of the regular meeting.
“I’m not saying that we should make decisions based on staff, but it is an important consideration,” Martin said. “I’m always open to try and change and we’ll see what happens. If it doesn’t work out, we can always shift back.”
The motion was made by Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman and seconded by At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring.
Martin was again voted as chairman of the board in a 4-0 vote. He was nominated by Herring and Bowman seconded the motion. Martin abstained. No other nominations were made.
Durrer was nominated by Herring to be the vice chair. No other nominations were made. Lamb made the motion to approve and Herring seconded. She was approved 4-0 and Durrer abstained from the vote.
“I’m honored and happy to be your board chair again this year,” Martin said. “This will be my last year on the board. I’m really looking forward to working with all of you in 2021. We have a lot of work to do this year, but we’re in a pretty good place, all things considered.”