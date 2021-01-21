BOS moves up meeting start times & vote in leadership

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Jan. 12 to move the start time of regular meetings earlier by one hour beginning with the Jan. 26 meeting. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. to go into closed session and the regular board meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“A number of our meetings have gone very long into the 11 o’clock hour,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman. “My concern is that citizens, many of them have to go to work the next day and can’t stay up until 11 or 11:30 at night.”

Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said he was concerned people who wanted to speak might not be able to be at the meeting by 6:30 p.m.

Monroe Supervisor Marie Durrer said she thinks the earlier start time is a good idea.

“If they have the interest and want to come, they’ll be there to speak by 6:30,” Durrer said.

Stanardsville Super-visor Bill Martin, chairman, said the earlier start time does make sense for county staff that has to kill time between the end of the work day and start of the regular meeting.