BOS holds tax rate at 82 cents

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted last Thursday to hold the real estate tax rate at 82 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2022, which is estimated to put more than $300,000 into the reserves.
The biggest challenge in preparing the budget for the coming fiscal year, according to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, is replacing the roughly $2 million needed to pay for water and sewer debt payments and legal fees. The county filed a lawsuit against Rapidan Service Authority (RSA)—and its county partners Madison and Orange—in September after RSA’s Board of Members voted to halt collection of the monthly facility fee for customers. Taylor said that decision has cost the county more than $1.4 million in facility fee payments that would go toward the $1.6 million debt fee due in November and more than $300,000 due in April. Additionally, the county budgeted for $250,000 in legal fees related to RSA in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The equalized tax rate, meaning what would give the county the exact same amount it received this year, would be 76.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“The reassessment is a help,” Taylor said. “The 5.25 cents generates an additional $1,199,562 in revenue.” This is new revenue year over year.
The total estimated amount of local revenue from real estate taxes is $17,915,828 for fiscal year 2022.
In the proposed budget, supervisors are adding a new deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Steve Smith had asked for five new deputies) and one new full-time dispatcher for the E911 center (Smith had asked for two new dispatchers). The new budget does include extra hours for the part-time victim witness employee, as well. It does not address the sheriff’s request for a full-time position for animal control, however.
The new budget does include a 2.7% raise for all county employees and not just those funded by the state’s compensation board—giving the employees a 5% total raise over fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
The budget does not meet the full request of the Greene County School Board either. The funds to pay the school resource officers—$104,000—are being moved from the schools’ funding to the sheriff’s. The proposed funding for the school system is the same as last year—almost $17.5 million, minus the $104,000. The school board had requested to keep those funds, as well as add $216,831 to help fund additional support staff positions and teacher salary increases. Supervisors agreed to hold three new county positions until the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and utilize some expected excess to give the school system $112,120—which is about one-third of their total ask in new funding.
“I think that’s the best we can do,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, liaison to the school board. “I really think that’s doable.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer agreed.
“I’d like to do more, but I think this will work for all,” she said.
The positions the county is holding until second quarter are a grant writer, a medic and an IT support position.
Durrer had questions about two of the proposed positions.
“I’m sitting here and listening to all the discussion and trying to figure out what we can do,” she said. “This grant writer bothers me. I know Melissa (Meador) has had a lot on her plate and she’s done a great job with it. But, a lot of her responsibilities she doesn’t have any longer. We’ve got Mr. (Aaron) Anderegg working. If she could take over some of that grant writing … and maybe not have a medic position this year. I mean, I know we could use it, but we’ve got to think about money and that’s the bottom line.”
Meador is the director of emergency services for the county and Anderegg is supervisor of the new Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked whether the grant writer could write grant proposals for all departments in the county, to which Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said that was the goal.
“The goal also is that the position pays for itself many times over,” Martin said.
Additionally, the person in the grant writer position will help coordinate training for the three volunteer fire departments.
“I’ve had some community comments concerning the grant writer position,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring. “And those comments have been in favor. I think it’d be very difficult to fill that position with somebody who’s qualified as a trainer and a grant writer. Those are very specific skill sets. I support that position, but I’m not sure we need to cover both of those in the same position or not. We definitely need to concentrate on the grant writing position.”
The full-time position will cost the county roughly $88,000 in salary and benefits, according to Tracy Morris, director of finance for the county.
EMS had requested six new medics, but the supervisors said they are only able to fund one at this time.
Greene County created its own paid EMS last fall after the University of Virginia notified the county on April 14 it would no longer service the ambulances after Oct. 14.
“Obviously, we’re in this position not from our own action but from others,” said Bowman about the decisions made by RSA. “I think this is very frankly the best that we can do. If we were going to have additional funds, I would ask for the $104,000 for the school district. I have no choice (but) to support where we’re at.”
Taylor noted the excess of roughly $300,000 isn’t necessarily a cushion for the county.
“I believe that money will be needed—along with whatever can be gathered when the facility fee is reactivated—to make the debt payments next year,” Taylor said.
Lamb motioned to authorize the county to advertise the 82-cent tax rate per $100 in assessed value and Durrer seconded.
Taylor noted the county is expecting to get additional federal money in the new stimulus package, but the exact amount has not yet been determined. It’s also not been determined if the school system will get any funding through that.
Bowman motioned to approve the proposed budget and Durrer seconded.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for April 27 during the board of supervisors’ regular meeting. It has not yet been determined if it will be held virtually or in person.