BOS holds tax rate at 82 cents

Additionally, the person in the grant writer position will help coordinate training for the three volunteer fire departments.

“I’ve had some community comments concerning the grant writer position,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring. “And those comments have been in favor. I think it’d be very difficult to fill that position with somebody who’s qualified as a trainer and a grant writer. Those are very specific skill sets. I support that position, but I’m not sure we need to cover both of those in the same position or not. We definitely need to concentrate on the grant writing position.”

The full-time position will cost the county roughly $88,000 in salary and benefits, according to Tracy Morris, director of finance for the county.

EMS had requested six new medics, but the supervisors said they are only able to fund one at this time.

Greene County created its own paid EMS last fall after the University of Virginia notified the county on April 14 it would no longer service the ambulances after Oct. 14.