BOS hears update on CARES Act spending

Greene County is expected to receive an additional $1.7 million this month in federal CARES Act funds, supervisors learned at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The county received the first $1.7 million in June from the $3.1 billion that came to Virginia of the $150 billion national fund approved in March.

Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor offered recommendations on spending options for the funds at the Aug. 25 meeting.

“The CARES Act expedited the appropriation of federal money out to localities to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and it came with a series of guidelines,” Taylor noted. “One of the touchstones of the guidance is expenditures of CARES Act funds must be for expenses that are due to the public health emergency.”

Taylor said the funds cannot be used for budgeted costs, though can be used for costs that are substantially different than expected. The expenses can only cover costs from March-December 2020.

Expenditures for Greene fall into three major need categories: personal protective equipment (PPE) and minor facility modifications; helping businesses; and space constraints due to social distancing.

Taylor said $50,000 was approved in fiscal year 2020 and $50,000 for fiscal year 2021 for the first need. Recently, the county approved $300,000 for business grants to help small businesses in the community deal with the financial fallout from the spring closures ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Space constraints mitigation is a larger issue,” Taylor said. “We have several work and public service environments that were either marginal or patently inadequate even before the pandemic.”