BOS begins budget season with CIP

As the Greene County Board of Supervisors kicks off the annual budget season, the county’s planning staff presented a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) during a worksession prior to the Feb. 9 meeting.
“What I wanted to do tonight was review the CIP,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “I wanted to go over it with the board so we can review it as part of the budgeting process and start planning long-term how we address these needs so that they don’t continue to get kicked down the road.”
The CIP includes an inventory of projects that have been identified and where they might fit in the next five to six years.
Frydl said CIPs are valuable to localities because they allow them to coordinate investment in infrastructure and transportation and help with establishing a long-term capital budget for the county.
“Typically, the plan has a four to six year horizon for expenditures,” he said. “It’s usually updated annually. (A CIP) helps maintain stable financing because you’re planning for replacement and investment in infrastructures and you’re not reacting to immediate needs that aren’t budgeted. And it does give you leverage toward grants and loan programs because it shows that you’re planning and making the steps to be prepared for that.”
The CIP is not the same as a capital improvement budget, however. The budget is something the supervisors are tasked with creating.
“The goal of this presentation is to inform the board of the capital projects list to hopefully begin the conversation that we can at least start with a budget for capital expenses this year—at least a three-year plan,” Frydl said.
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville District, said he believes the CIP has improved over time.
“I think we still have a ways to go but sometimes steady progress over the long haul is a good thing—making some progress is better than treading water which seems like what we were doing for a very long time,” Martin said. “My head always hurts when I look at this CIP; the needs are really vast.”
The proposed CIP—which the supervisors have not yet held a public hearing on or adopted—addresses funding for major needs in the county, such as fire departments, emergency services, county administration, water and sewer and schools.
The Greene County Planning Commission specifically highlighted the need for the expansion of “a safe and reliable water supply system” as part of its presentation.
“Mr. Frydl mentioned the water project and the planning commission in the last couple of years has been pressing us hard that that remain the number one priority from their perspective,” Martin said. “And I believe that would be the perspective of the board of supervisors as well. But right after that we’ve got a fire department in Ruckersville that we all know needs replacement.”
Martin noted a new elementary school is already on the radar for the county, as is the desire by residents for a community center and pool.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said during local government day on Jan. 28 he heard a number of state legislators comment on how “Virginia counties are under-resourced.”
“Basically they were highlighting that the capital needs in most counties throughout the state of Virginia far exceed the state and local ability to pay for those things,” Bowman said. “So at the state level they’re looking at additional resources that can be generated to assist and I think we need to do the same thing locally. And I don’t mean look for additional resources, I mean how we manage our resources so we can do the things that need to be done.”
Bowman added all the projects cannot be done at one time, but the longer the county waits the more difficult it’ll be in the future. Bowman also said he’d like to see the county plan for additional needs he’s aware of.
“I believe the sheriff needs a new facility—including a range site—and an upgraded 911 facility,” Bowman said.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer said the water project is the number one project the county needs to complete.
“I think we need to, I won’t say tread lightly exactly … we need to do it slowly,” she said. “So we make sure we get all our I’s dotted and T’s crossed.”