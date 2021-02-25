BOS begins budget season with CIP

Martin noted a new elementary school is already on the radar for the county, as is the desire by residents for a community center and pool.

Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said during local government day on Jan. 28 he heard a number of state legislators comment on how “Virginia counties are under-resourced.”

“Basically they were highlighting that the capital needs in most counties throughout the state of Virginia far exceed the state and local ability to pay for those things,” Bowman said. “So at the state level they’re looking at additional resources that can be generated to assist and I think we need to do the same thing locally. And I don’t mean look for additional resources, I mean how we manage our resources so we can do the things that need to be done.”

Bowman added all the projects cannot be done at one time, but the longer the county waits the more difficult it’ll be in the future. Bowman also said he’d like to see the county plan for additional needs he’s aware of.

“I believe the sheriff needs a new facility—including a range site—and an upgraded 911 facility,” Bowman said.

Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer said the water project is the number one project the county needs to complete.

“I think we need to, I won’t say tread lightly exactly … we need to do it slowly,” she said. “So we make sure we get all our I’s dotted and T’s crossed.”

