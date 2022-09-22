BOS approves rezone in 5-0 vote

Last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting had one action item on the agenda. Watts of VA, LLC C/O Apex/Brent Hall requested a rezone from A-1, (Agriculture) to B-3, (Business Highway and High Intensity) on a 0.56 acre lot in Ruckersville- a parcel designated as a “mixed use village center” in the Greene County Future Land Use Map.

This request went through the Planning Commission at it’s August 17th meeting and approval was recommended in a 5-0 vote.

Director of Planning and Zoning Jim Frydl showed a map of the area in his presentation. The parcel located near the Ruckersville Walmart and Lowe’s in Ruckersville, right next to the Domino’s and Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue.

The owner of the parcel has an interested party, MedExpress, to build an urgent care facility in the county.

All of the surrounding plots are currently zoned as B-3 so the request was made to simply match the surrounding areas.

In his presentation, Frydl stated that this new zoning would “promote the concepts in the Comprehensive Plan and make the area more marketable to expand the County’s economic development while preserving the surrounding residential areas.”

No one signed up for public comment. The only question asked by a board member was for clarification on the location- right next to the Dominos.

A motion was made to approve the rezoning and the vote from the BOS was also 5-0.

For more information on the Board of Supervisors, to see upcoming meeting agendas or watch recordings of previous meetings, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/local/board-supervisors.