BOS approves proposal to move mobile homes

The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning and special use permit (SUP) for a piece of property on U.S. Route 33 east in Ruckersville by a vote of 4-1. Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer voted against the proposals at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting.
The goal of the project is to move the 41 mobile homes currently along Jennings Loop in Daniel’s Park I to the new property to the east of Daniel’s Park II mobile home community to create a subdivision, said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator.
The board approved the rezoning of the new property from A-1 agriculture to R-2 residential and the SUP that is required by the county for mobile homes.
“There are a lot of rumors that have been going around that this is adding a bunch of new impacts, adding a bunch of new infrastructure, when in reality it’s literally swapping the exact same number of home sites from one parcel to another parcel,” Frydl said. “The same number of dwelling units would exist and then you have a contiguous single-family neighborhood between parcels two and three. If the actions are approved, mobile homes will no longer be allowed on the first parcel.”
The co-applicant Frank Stoner added that with the widening of the Route 29/33 intersection in the next couple of years there will be no way to enter Daniel’s Park I when Route 33 is widened.
“The trailers that were put on Jennings Loop were located very close to the road so it would be almost impossible for us to widen the road to a two-way street, which is what would need to happen in order to accommodate vehicular traffic without moving the trailers,” Stoner said. “There is some concern on our part as we try to move these trailers. Cost is a serious factor for (owners) and there is no immediate profit incentive for us; there is no new revenue that’s generated as a result of this move.”
The cost of moving the trailers will fall on the owners; however the property owners said they’re looking at grants to help offset the costs.
Stoner added that moving the mobile homes from where they’re currently located allows for commercial or office development, which is designated part of the growth area by the county’s comprehensive plan.
L.J. Lopez, co-applicant, said that other areas of redevelopment in Greene have just closed mobile home parks and displaced the residents.
“The application is not a net density increase,” Lopez said. “It is a net density break even and it is preservation of affordable housing for families that live in that community. Not all may choose to relocate as we don’t own the trailers, just the pad sites.”
Greene County resident Gwen Baker said during public hearing that she’s concerned that current owners will have to pay to move their home onto the new lot.
Tim Anderson, who lives behind where the sewage drain field is proposed to be on the new property, said it’s located above his well.
Lyle Durrer, who lives across from the park, said he opposed the project because of the possibility of what would go on the first parcel, especially if it’s apartments, due to a concern about the amount of water availability.
Stoner said any drain field built will not be permitted to cause problems to adjoining property owners by code and hopes in the future the parks could connect to sewer as that infrastructure moves closer to completion.
Lopez added that moving the park also meets the Ruckersville Area Plan approved two years ago.
“I serve on the Ruckersville Area Committee and learning from the community as to what that intersection can become and its potential,” Lopez said.
Marie Durrer said she feels that this new project changes the character of that area.
“I don’t like to see any agricultural property be taken out of agriculture and put into something else,” she said. “Greene County was a big agriculture county. Unfortunately, it’s not as much and I just hate to see it.”
Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, the character of the area changes it a bit, “but it is in our designated growth area and this is one of the two most important intersections in our growth corridor. And we’ve all been looking for positive commercial growth and retail growth that adds to our tax base.”
