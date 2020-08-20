BOS approves proposal to move mobile homes

The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning and special use permit (SUP) for a piece of property on U.S. Route 33 east in Ruckersville by a vote of 4-1. Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer voted against the proposals at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting.

The goal of the project is to move the 41 mobile homes currently along Jennings Loop in Daniel’s Park I to the new property to the east of Daniel’s Park II mobile home community to create a subdivision, said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator.

The board approved the rezoning of the new property from A-1 agriculture to R-2 residential and the SUP that is required by the county for mobile homes.

“There are a lot of rumors that have been going around that this is adding a bunch of new impacts, adding a bunch of new infrastructure, when in reality it’s literally swapping the exact same number of home sites from one parcel to another parcel,” Frydl said. “The same number of dwelling units would exist and then you have a contiguous single-family neighborhood between parcels two and three. If the actions are approved, mobile homes will no longer be allowed on the first parcel.”

The co-applicant Frank Stoner added that with the widening of the Route 29/33 intersection in the next couple of years there will be no way to enter Daniel’s Park I when Route 33 is widened.

“The trailers that were put on Jennings Loop were located very close to the road so it would be almost impossible for us to widen the road to a two-way street, which is what would need to happen in order to accommodate vehicular traffic without moving the trailers,” Stoner said. “There is some concern on our part as we try to move these trailers. Cost is a serious factor for (owners) and there is no immediate profit incentive for us; there is no new revenue that’s generated as a result of this move.”