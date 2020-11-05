BOS approves new drive-in

The Greene County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved a special use permit (SUP) for a drive-in theater in Ruckersville that allows up to 295 vehicles per movie showing.
The View-Thru Drive-in Movie Theater got approval for the permanent recreational facility on nearly 14 acres near the Wooly Lam on U.S. 29 north in Ruckersville. No one spoke during the public hearing on Oct. 27.
The parcel is zoned B-3 business, which allows by-right outdoor recreational facilities, such as a drive-in movie theater, but only with the approval of a SUP.
View-Thru owner John “Culley” Baggett told supervisors there will be little disruption to the land that comes with the project except for the addition of the screen. At first, at least, portable facilities will be used for bathrooms, that include handwashing stations, and food trucks will be used for concessions. Baggett said he does plan to apply for an ABC license to allow alcohol to be served. No outside food or drinks will be permitted, he noted.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl noted that the movie screen, which cannot exceed 50 feet by 80 feet per SUP condition, cannot be seen by drivers on U.S. Route 29 as a safety precaution. Hours for operation are between 8 a.m. and midnight and sound amplification will be limited to that time frame. No outdoor lighting will be used between 12:30 and 6 a.m. either.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if Baggett would need to come back for another SUP for events during the day, since most movies cannot be seen during that time.
“We would certainly love to be able to utilize the land, but at this point we’re kind of limited… as you said, movies will start after dark,” Baggett said.
The only outdoor recreational activity allowed by the SUP at this time is a “Sip n Toss” cornhole golf game developed by Buck Shifflett, co-owner of Lydia Mountain Lodge and Cabins in Stanardsville.
Baggett said this is to encourage people to come to the site before the movie starts so not everyone arrives at the same time, preventing any backups on U.S. 29.
“We would love to do some things that don’t really require the screen, such as live events, concerts, graduation,” Baggett said. “We have a really large parcel there. We’d love to move to, in the future or in the present, to be able to possibly do live events with some local magicians; it’s just the opportunities are endless.”
Frydl said it would be possible for Baggett to operate under temporary event permits for the location if he wanted to do something during the day there. However, an amendment could also be made to the SUP.
“Depending on the frequency and the volume, there are different ways to approach it,” Frydl said.
There will be no access to the site from Moore Road; all traffic will enter and leave the property via U.S. 29, Baggett added.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer asked Baggett how he could control whether people bring their own food and drinks into the drive-in.
“You come in through a checkpoint where your tickets are checked,” he said. “We will have markers on the property stating that no alcohol is allowed, until we obtain an ABC license down the road, then no outside alcohol (which is an ABC requirement). We will make the best effort we can and hope that people are honest and do the right thing.”
The View-Thru Drive-in use a short FM transmitter to broadcast directly into movie-goers’ cars.
“I think it’s a good project,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bow-man, who motioned for approval.
