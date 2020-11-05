BOS approves new drive-in

Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if Baggett would need to come back for another SUP for events during the day, since most movies cannot be seen during that time.

“We would certainly love to be able to utilize the land, but at this point we’re kind of limited… as you said, movies will start after dark,” Baggett said.

The only outdoor recreational activity allowed by the SUP at this time is a “Sip n Toss” cornhole golf game developed by Buck Shifflett, co-owner of Lydia Mountain Lodge and Cabins in Stanardsville.

Baggett said this is to encourage people to come to the site before the movie starts so not everyone arrives at the same time, preventing any backups on U.S. 29.

“We would love to do some things that don’t really require the screen, such as live events, concerts, graduation,” Baggett said. “We have a really large parcel there. We’d love to move to, in the future or in the present, to be able to possibly do live events with some local magicians; it’s just the opportunities are endless.”

Frydl said it would be possible for Baggett to operate under temporary event permits for the location if he wanted to do something during the day there. However, an amendment could also be made to the SUP.