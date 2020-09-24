BOS approves $1.4M for new EMS station

Earlier this month the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved use of $1.4 million in federal dollars toward a new modular station for the Greene County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) that goes online Oct. 14. Greene County has received two $1.7 million installments in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act funding approved by Congress earlier this year.
The funding can only cover expenses from March-December 2020 and is designed to help localities mitigate the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expenditures for Greene fall into three major need categories: personal protective equipment (PPE) and minor facility modifications; helping businesses; and space constraints due to social distancing, said Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor.
Greene spent $50,000 in fiscal year 2020 and $50,000 in fiscal year 2021 for PPE and minor facility modifications. The county also allocated $300,000 for business grants to help small businesses in the community deal with the financial fallout from the closures in the spring and continued fallout from the pandemic.
Taylor said $247,000 has been used to purchase four manufactured spaces for the registrar’s office, parks and recreation office and the general district and juvenile and domestic district courts.
The county has spent $157,000 on building modifications, allocated $30,000 for modifications to the Greene County Circuit Court to allow for jury trials to resume, $11,000 for drop boxes for county departments and $5,000 for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office modifications.
“The next layer of critical needs relating to space constraints mitigation is the issue of the EMS station,” Taylor said. “This project came about from the realization that the existing EMS station that is and will be in transition to Greene County in the near term is patently inadequate to the purpose of operating two ambulances running around the clock. And there is an impossibility of social distancing and safe accommodation of the staffing that’s needed for our new Greene County EMS in the existing facility.”
The county was told in April that UVA Hospital wanted to sever the contract to provide EMS personnel for the county effective Oct. 14.
The county is working on a lease agreement with the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department to use its building in the interim, Taylor said.
The land for the new building is being given to the county by the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad and is nearly seven acres across from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. There is no cost to the county for the land.
“As this is a proposed expenditure of CARES Act money it needs to be spent before the end of the year,” Taylor said. “So, we’re on a very tight timeline to make this solution happen.”
Greene County Emergency Services Manager Melissa Meador said the building will have three bays and run around 6,000 square feet, have six individual sleeping quarters, showers, training room, kitchen and de-contamination room.
“Those are things that are needed. Those aren’t wish list things,” Meador said. “Those are things that are absolutely needed for the daily operations of an EMS department.”
Herb White of WW Associates is the contracted engineer for the project.
“If you can’t do three bays now it could be set up to have bays added in the future,” White said. “You could set up the pad site so you could add those extra bays and build the external infrastructure, the site infrastructure and these are pre-engineered spaces so adding on is not difficult if you plan ahead.”
Meador said the $1.4 million is for the design, engineering fees and furnishings.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he’s built similar buildings in New York.
“I think they’re beautiful public safety structures,” Bowman said. “I like the idea of (emergency command) and I think, perhaps, a ladder truck at some point in time.” I think we ought to have enough space so that over the years we could add to this public safety complex and really have something to be proud of for the people who are protecting us.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said he thought CARES Act funding could not be used for capital projects.
“Are we certain that the CARES Act funding is allowable because if we’re not and we go under audit then the county is going to pay $1.4 million,” Herring said.
Taylor said he’s confident in use of the CARES Act funding to meet a critical need.
“I am confident in this use of CARES Act funds to meet this critical public safety need for the community, particularly to mitigate the patent inadequacy of the existing rescue squad building to provide a safe and useful home for rescue squad function that we must provide,” Taylor said. “So, the short answer is, yes, sir, I’m confident in this use of the funds.”
“First of all, let me say, I do think the building is a need,” Herring said. “I just want to make sure that I’m certain before I cast a vote tonight.”
Herring asked county attorney Kelley Kemp her thoughts on using the CARES Act funds for the building.
“I may not be as certain as Mr. Taylor,” she said. “The guidance is changing weekly. What is audited, no one can say, the price tag would certainly be a trigger for someone to look closer at this. I’ll just say, I don’t think I’m as confident as Mr. Taylor, but I don’t know that they’re bright line rules at this point for this. I do think it’s a necessity.”
Greene County Director of Finance and Deputy County Administrator Tracy Morris said when she’s spoken to the county auditor in the past about other expenditures he advised her to have a good paper trail so if the county was audited there would be appropriate backing of the expenses. She said she had not asked specifically about this project.
