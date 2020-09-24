BOS approves $1.4M for new EMS station

Taylor said he’s confident in use of the CARES Act funding to meet a critical need.

“I am confident in this use of CARES Act funds to meet this critical public safety need for the community, particularly to mitigate the patent inadequacy of the existing rescue squad building to provide a safe and useful home for rescue squad function that we must provide,” Taylor said. “So, the short answer is, yes, sir, I’m confident in this use of the funds.”

“First of all, let me say, I do think the building is a need,” Herring said. “I just want to make sure that I’m certain before I cast a vote tonight.”

Herring asked county attorney Kelley Kemp her thoughts on using the CARES Act funds for the building.

“I may not be as certain as Mr. Taylor,” she said. “The guidance is changing weekly. What is audited, no one can say, the price tag would certainly be a trigger for someone to look closer at this. I’ll just say, I don’t think I’m as confident as Mr. Taylor, but I don’t know that they’re bright line rules at this point for this. I do think it’s a necessity.”

Greene County Director of Finance and Deputy County Administrator Tracy Morris said when she’s spoken to the county auditor in the past about other expenditures he advised her to have a good paper trail so if the county was audited there would be appropriate backing of the expenses. She said she had not asked specifically about this project.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.