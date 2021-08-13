Bond denied for teen charged with murder

A Greene County Circuit Court judge denied bond Tuesday morning for Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, of Stanardsville, who is facing one charge of second-degree murder and one charge for use of a firearm in a felony.

Shifflett was 17 at the time of the alleged shooting of a Charlottesville woman in December 2019. A Greene County Grand Jury handed down the indictments in February that charged Shifflett as an adult in relation to the Dec. 1 shooting death of Sara Hammond, 21.

Shifflett, who was previously represented by defense attorney Michael Hallahan, was in court with his new attorney, Lloyd Snook. He has pleaded not guilty.

“A young woman was found shot at the home where he resided with his father,” Snook told the court. He said there appears to be no other witnesses to what happened. He noted there is a video with three alleged gunshots.

Snook asked the court to consider bond for Shifflett so he could work for his cousin’s landscaping business and said he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor. Snook said the teen would be welcome to stay at his father’s home.

“We don’t believe he’s a danger to society,” Snook said.