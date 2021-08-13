Bond denied for teen charged with murder

A Greene County Circuit Court judge denied bond Tuesday morning for Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, of Stanardsville, who is facing one charge of second-degree murder and one charge for use of a firearm in a felony.
Shifflett was 17 at the time of the alleged shooting of a Charlottesville woman in December 2019. A Greene County Grand Jury handed down the indictments in February that charged Shifflett as an adult in relation to the Dec. 1 shooting death of Sara Hammond, 21.
Shifflett, who was previously represented by defense attorney Michael Hallahan, was in court with his new attorney, Lloyd Snook. He has pleaded not guilty.
“A young woman was found shot at the home where he resided with his father,” Snook told the court. He said there appears to be no other witnesses to what happened. He noted there is a video with three alleged gunshots.
Snook asked the court to consider bond for Shifflett so he could work for his cousin’s landscaping business and said he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor. Snook said the teen would be welcome to stay at his father’s home.
“We don’t believe he’s a danger to society,” Snook said.
Greene County Com-monwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo opposed bail. According to Consolvo, the teen was with two other individuals and Hammond. His father was sleeping on a chair while the other two individuals were asleep in the basement. The video shows a light come on, then three gunshots, followed by what he believes is Wade Shifflett saying: “Brandon, what did you do?” A basement light comes on and the teen and other two individuals leave.
The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 to the home in the 7000 block of Celt Road.
Consolvo said it wasn’t until Dec. 4 when police arrested Shifflett, who was at the time of the shooting charged with malicious wounding—that was reduced to attempted malicious wounding—which is now on appeal to the circuit court. He noted at the time of the shooting Shifflett was living with his father.
“He is a danger to society,” Consolvo said.
Judge Hon. Claude D. Worrell II said the fact that Shifflett was under the supervision of the court at the time for what would be considered a violent charge are the two things that concern him. He denied the motion for bond due to the fact “there are no appropriate conditions that the court could impose” that would ensure Shifflett would not commit other crimes while out on bond.
A two-day jury trial has been set for Oct. 25-26 in Greene County Circuit Court in Stanardsville.