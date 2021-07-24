Board denies SUP for Greene Mountain Lake AirBnB

“We love this place; we don’t want anyone to damage it,” Bond said. “We don’t want to be a problem in the community. I think the biggest thing that people are afraid of is new people, but any places that you’re renting out you’re not guaranteed what neighbors you’re going to have.”

A. McClennan asked the board who will stand up for the neighbors of Greene Mountain Lake.

“It’s a very large house on a small lot, 41 feet from the next-door neighbor’s bedroom,” she said. “Greene Mountain Lake is not an Outer Banks resort; we’re a working-class residential community of small lot single-family homes.”

Doug Roberts mentioned the fact that the SUP remains with the property.

“The debate is about permanently rezoning this parcel,” he said. “If approved, this SUP will transfer with the property onto all future owners. The debate isn’t even about the applicant, it’s about how Greene Mountain Lake will have a 16-guest vacation rental forever entrenched within its community.”

Hoge spoke after the public meeting was concluded.