Board denies SUP for Greene Mountain Lake AirBnB

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously denied a special use permit (SUP) last week that would have allowed a fourth short-term rental property in Greene Mountain Lake, stopping short of denying them altogether in residential neighborhoods as many neighbors had requested. The Greene County Planning Commission voted 4-1 last month to recommend denial.
Ten people spoke against the possible permit at the board’s public hearing on Tuesday, July 13, and four spoke in favor, including two who work for the owner and one who has allegedly been operating an unpermitted one and was scheduled for a planning commission public hearing on July 21.
While short-term tourist rentals (less than 30 days) are permitted by-right in A-1 agricultural zoning and C-1 conservation zoning, an owner must apply for and receive a SUP to operate in R-1 residential zoned areas.
“As far as the comprehensive plan mentions, this parcel is in the rural area,” said Greene County Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl. “It is in a residential subdivision, but it is outside of the specific high-growth areas. We do have several ways in the comprehensive plan to create an environment to support tourism that promotes economic vitality and encourages travelers to leave the major thoroughfares and participate and frequent local businesses and shops. So, the comprehensive plan supports the idea of tourism and tourist lodging.”
Frydl noted that as far as the use of the property, a short-term rental is still a residential use of the property, so that does not change.
There are 317 lots in Greene Mountain Lake and while there are covenants for the neighborhood, there is nothing that specifically addresses short-term rentals as they are a relatively new phenomenon.
“What the county allows and does is separate from the governance arrangements,” Frydl said.
Neighborhoods can create stricter requirements than what the county allows, but may not permit items that the county does not. However, it’s up to the neighborhoods themselves to enforce those rules and regulations, Frydl noted.
“You have a decision to make that will make dramatic impacts on good people; impacts that will reach well beyond my cul-de-sac,” said Lucas Hoge, who applied for the SUP along with his wife, Caitlin. “As you can tell from the number of people here tonight and the number of people that signed petitions for and against this special use permit, there is no winning a popularity contest. So instead, we’re tasked with just doing the right thing.”
Hoge said he was willing to work out “reasonable” conditions for the SUP to help mitigate impacts for the whole-house short-term lakefront rental that can sleep 16 people, according to online listings.
He added, “On a personal note, we are hurt. This isn’t the right place to mention this, but we are hurt that our neighbors won’t even talk to us, that they’ve ostracized us just because we travel a lot and have a slightly different lifestyle and like to Airbnb our home when we aren’t there so that we can afford it.”
Hugh Davis said during the public hearing that the only ones who will benefit are the Hoges.
“He’s gonna make the money … while everybody else suffers,” Davis said. “He’s not there. He doesn’t live there.”
Brandon Nash, who has lived in Greene Mountain Lake since 2017, said that with housing prices soaring some need to find a way to subsidize that.
“The fireworks over the last two weeks have been unnecessary,” Nash said. “If we want to look at noise issues, we have much greater issues in our neighborhoods (than Airbnbs).”
Juanita Conley, who built her home in the neighborhood in 1976, said the neighborhood’s covenants state no commercial enterprises out of the homes.
“When my house was built on Greene Mountain Lake, there were three other houses on my street,” Conley said. “There was a time that I knew everyone on that lake and knew their children.”
Ashley Bond, who has worked as a property manager for the Hoges, said they do not want to rent to people who are irresponsible or going to be a problem.
“We love this place; we don’t want anyone to damage it,” Bond said. “We don’t want to be a problem in the community. I think the biggest thing that people are afraid of is new people, but any places that you’re renting out you’re not guaranteed what neighbors you’re going to have.”
A. McClennan asked the board who will stand up for the neighbors of Greene Mountain Lake.
“It’s a very large house on a small lot, 41 feet from the next-door neighbor’s bedroom,” she said. “Greene Mountain Lake is not an Outer Banks resort; we’re a working-class residential community of small lot single-family homes.”
Doug Roberts mentioned the fact that the SUP remains with the property.
“The debate is about permanently rezoning this parcel,” he said. “If approved, this SUP will transfer with the property onto all future owners. The debate isn’t even about the applicant, it’s about how Greene Mountain Lake will have a 16-guest vacation rental forever entrenched within its community.”
Hoge spoke after the public meeting was concluded.
“A lot are against an Airbnb in Greene Mountain Lake; I want to be very clear that I’m not applying for a special-use permit to Airbnb my home in Greene Mountain Lake,” he said. “With all due respect to my neighbors, I don’t need a permit to Airbnb my home … the only thing we’re discussing this evening is whether I can allow bookings shorter than 30 days. It’s our home, it’s our right. If we do not have a special use permit, there are no limits on number of people, number of cars, anything. My guests, if they book the house for 30 days, can have as many guests and cars in and out. Even if you ban this, it’s still my right to Airbnb my home and I will Airbnb my home.”
Greene County Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) told the audience that there is “no substitute for a community organizing itself” to create rules and regulations that can be enforced by an association.
“I’ve been a big supporter of reasonable rational tourist lodging applications—we’ve approved some and we’ve denied some in the R-1 zoning,” Martin said. “I’m a firm believer in property rights and a property owner being able to do what they darn well want to do with their property until they infringe on other’s property rights. I just think this particular property with six bedrooms on a small cul-de-sac we’re setting ourselves and the community up for failure on the 30-day and under rental. It doesn’t mean that I’m against more applications from Greene Mountain Lake because we’ve not had problems on the (others) we have approved. That said, I support the Hoges’ right to do what he told us he could this evening. That’s the law.”