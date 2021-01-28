Board Briefs

School Board elects 2021 officers
During the Greene County School Board’s regular monthly meeting Jan. 13, the board held elections for the 2021 term. Todd Sansom (Monroe) nominated Leah Paladino (Midway) for the position of chairman. Jason Tooley (At-Large) seconded the motion, and after a motion by Jason Collier (Stanardsville), the appointment passed by a unanimous vote.
Tooley nominated Sansom to remain vice chair. Sharon Mack (Ruckersville) seconded the nomination, and the vote was again unanimous. Rhonda Houchens was nominated by Mack to be clerk of the court, and Jennifer Walker was nominated deputy clerk by Mack. Each vote passed unanimously.
“I want to thank Ms. Paladino for leading us in her last year of her term here on the board,” said Mack, outgoing board chair. “I appreciate your willingness to lead us and Todd as well, for agreeing to be our vice chairman.”
“Thank you to my colleagues for the past year, and all the sage advice that you were able to give to our administration,” Paladino said during board member comments. “Particularly Ms. Mack, thank you so much for your leadership—you carried a heavier-than-normal burden in the past year, and we are really grateful for your calm steady presence and leadership … This is my eighth and final year on the school board, and I relish and appreciate the opportunity to serve as chair this year.”
Mack nominated Tooley to be the school board’s representative to the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School. Paladino was nominated for school board policy representative and Collier was nominated for PREP representative, with Paladino and Mack as alternate PREP representatives. There were no additional nominations and all votes were unanimous.
Schools OK COVID-19 leave policy
Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh made a proposal to the board to extend the temporary COVID-19 leave policy through the end of June 2021.
“If you remember, congress passed the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which meant that employees were eligible for up to two weeks of fully or partially paid sick leave for COVID-related reasons,” Whitmarsh said.
The original policy, which applied to anyone who was sick or required to quarantine due to known or expected COVID-19 exposure, covered needed leave time between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and was not re-authorized by congress at the end of the year. However, Whitmarsh suggested that it would be useful to extend the time period for employees to make use of this additional sick leave due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and subsequent school staff absences.
“From July 1 through Dec. 18, 2020, 82 employees and two school nutrition employees utilized that leave, which totaled 415 school days and 12 days in school nutrition,” Whitmarsh said. “Of those 82 employees, seven had more than one COVID-related absence. Twelve of the 82 employees have used 90 to 100% of their available leave. From Jan. 4-13, 36 employees and seven school nutrition employees have utilized that leave for a total of 227 days for school system employees and 42 days for school nutrition ... that just gives you an idea of how many people we’ve been missing over the past few days due to a positive (case) or quarantine.”
After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to extend the temporary leave policy, believing that it encouraged honest communication among staff while easing stress over any potential lost pay due to the necessary quarantine policies. The additional leave time allows salaried staff to reserve their regular accrued leave time for later use.
GCPS staff is also now able to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as part of Virginia’s Phase 1B priority group. There was a vaccine clinic at the high school on Jan. 23 for all teachers and staff interested in receiving the shot.
After the sick leave policy discussion, Whitmarsh gave an overview of the basic budget knowns and unknowns going into this month’s planning discussions for fiscal year 2022. The board was scheduled to meet for a public budget worksession on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., after press time.
EDA reviews business park setbacks
At its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 19, the Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) discussed an adjustment to the 50-foot required setback from the road on a business park in Ruckersville.
The general rule with setbacks is aesthetic and aims to hide loading docks or parking lots from the view of drivers on U.S. Route 33. As the building in question is a new construction, the EDA helped to negotiate the layout so as to remain consistent with the overall look and feel of other businesses in the area.
Economic Development and Tourism Director Alan Yost shared the proposal by the new company to locate an employee parking lot within the 50-foot setback and suggested that the look could be offset by installation of shrubbery in between the border fence and the road.
Whitt Ledford, local business owner and authority member, felt it was important to specify how far into the 50 feet the company was allowed to build a structure. Julia Roberts, Fulton Mortgage Company, agreed and asked if the developers could be required to add measurements to their official site plan sketch. Yost suggested that keeping a 20-foot setback would allow room for landscaping and plants, such as Leyland cypress, in between the fence and the VDOT right of way line. Jay Willer asked whether existing utility easements have been taken into consideration for this project.
In the interests of expediting construction on the project, which has already been delayed three weeks in order to seek EDA approval, the authority voted to allow EDA Chair James Tsikerdanos to represent the board in further negotiations of details on the site plan. Mike Payne, vice chair, made the motion and Paul Reickart seconded. The motion was approved unanimously and Tsikerdanos promised to work with Yost to put the agreements in writing and to update the board via email of any further developments.
Planning Commission votes in officers
Jay Willer will serve as the chairman of the Greene County Planning Commission for another year. John McCloskey nominated Willer for the position and Mike Traber seconded. Willer was voted in 4-0 with Willer abstaining.
Ron Williams was nominated to again serve as vice chair of the commission by Willer and seconded by Traber. The vote was 4-0 with Williams abstaining.
Cristy Snead was again voted in unanimously to serve as secretary for the commission.
Willer will also continue as the liaison to the Greene County Economic Development Authority and Williams will again be the liaison to the Stanardsville Town Council.
Traber will serve as the liaison to the Ruckersville Advisory Committee.
Planning Commission defers Comp Plan kickoff to its February meeting
After two long public hearings on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Greene County Planning Commission unanimously agreed to defer the public hearing and kickoff regarding the Greene County Comprehensive Plan review to its Feb. 17 meeting.
“If I can interrupt you for a minute to make the point that it’s 10 o’clock and we’re getting ready to kick off our first public hearing for the comprehensive plan, which is a community document and we look for as much community input as possible,” said Deputy Planner Stephanie Golon. “I wonder if 10 o’clock in the evening is the best time to start that community dialogue.”
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp agreed, as did Chairman Jay Willer.
Willer asked the remaining people online at the Zoom public meeting if they wanted to speak during the public hearing that night, but no one did.
Golon said county staff will present information on the comprehensive plan during the Feb. 17 meeting, as well. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/planning-zoning closer to Feb. 17 to see the agenda for meeting login.
