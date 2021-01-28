Board Briefs

Mack nominated Tooley to be the school board’s representative to the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School. Paladino was nominated for school board policy representative and Collier was nominated for PREP representative, with Paladino and Mack as alternate PREP representatives. There were no additional nominations and all votes were unanimous.

Schools OK COVID-19 leave policy

Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh made a proposal to the board to extend the temporary COVID-19 leave policy through the end of June 2021.

“If you remember, congress passed the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which meant that employees were eligible for up to two weeks of fully or partially paid sick leave for COVID-related reasons,” Whitmarsh said.

The original policy, which applied to anyone who was sick or required to quarantine due to known or expected COVID-19 exposure, covered needed leave time between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and was not re-authorized by congress at the end of the year. However, Whitmarsh suggested that it would be useful to extend the time period for employees to make use of this additional sick leave due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and subsequent school staff absences.