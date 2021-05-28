BOARD BRIEFS: Supervisors, EDA, Planning Commission, RSA

County budget, CIP OK’d
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its $87,346,147 budget and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) at its regular May 11 meeting.
A public hearing was held at the April 26 meeting with only one speaker—the superintendent of Greene County Public Schools—asking the board to reconsider its local funding to the district.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman, who serves as liaison to the Greene County School Board, said he was asked by Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh to look at the budget again to see if the board of supervisors could fully fund the budget request by the school system.
“I’ve done that and I guess I would like to say at this point that given our situation with RSA (Rapidan Service Authority), where we owe a lot of money, based on that issue, we had to reduce all department requests … I would like to see the school district get more, I would like to see the sheriff fulfill some of his needs, I’d like to see additional people at 911; I know there have been other requests that we’re unable to fill. I just don’t see with what our contingency is today that I can ask for additional money for the school district,” Bowman said.
While discussing the CIP, Bowman asked if it would be possible for other departments to put any leftover funds into a capital improvement account for the future, as the school system does.
“I guess my biggest concern is that this county, from my perspective, has a lot of needs going forward,” Bowman said. “Those needs—just like within your family you set aside money for things that you know you’re going to need—we ought to be doing that.”
County Administrator Mark Taylor said such a policy should be discussed by the board in a future meeting and Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, agreed. The CIP was approved unanimously and Taylor said in future years it’ll be part of the budget itself instead of a separate document.
Supervisors agree to pave lot
The parking lot at the Greene County Visitors Center is getting paved after the supervisors approved 4-1 the $33,000 in funds at its May 11 meeting. Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer was the only dissenting vote.
Two speakers spoke against the project during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
“I have concerns about this project,” said Gwen Baker. “I know you will argue that this is TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) money, but that does not make this the right way to use that money. TOT dollars are supposed to be used to bring in tourism; paving a parking lot will not accomplish that. Those TOT dollars would be better used to pay down the interest on the loan on the Taylor house or another project that can bring in tourists.”
Mike Kilpatrick also spoke against the project at the Visitors Center, historically known as the Taylor house.
“I pass the Taylor house multiple times each day and do not see any activity beyond the two or three vehicles that belong to employees,” Kilpatrick said. “If the hardwood floors are that big of a concern, cover them with rugs or carpet. The fact that only one company officially responded to the request is a reason to table this to be reconsidered at a later day.”
County Administrator Mark Taylor told the supervisors that Rick Morris, director of facilities maintenance, reached out to multiple other businesses for quotes, but only SL Williamson responded.
Director of Finance Tracy Morris said these funds were leftover funds from the Economic Development Authority and Tourism Council as of June 30, 2020.
“When tourism became a (county) department, these funds were submitted to the county and their bank account was closed,” Morris said. “A resolution was adopted by the board of supervisors on Oct. 13, 2020, to accept those funds for tourism expenditures.”
Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism, said the parking lot becomes mud puddles when it rains and the gravel makes it difficult to plow in the winter.
Morris said the price is fixed for six months, as well.
“Mr. Morris, leaving all the politics out of this, what makes the best sense to you?” Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked.
“Once we’ve got a paved block, then we can do the landscaping around it because now the gravel kind of meanders out,” Morris said. “As Alan mentioned earlier about the snow removal … if we got 8-10 inches of snow we probably would have gone in and knocked the top off, but we still wouldn’t have gotten down and dug that gravel out. Overall, it’s an investment in the property. This is going to increase the value of the property … if the county decides they want to sell it.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said the decision would be easier for him if it was for something like a new website because he could see a direct cause and effect to increase tourism into the area instead of paving a lot.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring noted if the money had been for something other than the visitor center, the supervisors would not have spent so much time on the topic.
“The tourism council voted to do this project and they’re the ones whose livelihoods depend on this project,” Herring said. “I kind of like the gravel, but you’re correct when it rains or anything else it creates mud. The price is good. The county has followed proper procedure to get (estimates). We spent more time on this then we did on the $88 million budget. There is something wrong with that.”
Villages at Terrace Greene is deferred for second time
The Villages at Terrace Greene project was deferred again from the planning commission’s May agenda to the June 16 meeting.
The rezoning request was for about 65 acres near Terrace Greene Apartments, south of Matthew Mill Road on U.S. 29 North. The development includes 282 townhomes and 278,000 square feet of retail and commercial use.
The rezoning was expected to be heard at the April planning commission meeting, when it was deferred indefinitely. It was included on the May planning commission meeting agenda, but deferred again until June. The deferral comes as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has learned its storm water management for the Route 607 Connector Road project isn’t adequate.
“Staff, Mr. (Mark) Taylor, myself, we’ve been spending quite a bit of time with VDOT looking at solutions,” Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator, said at the May 19 planning commission meeting. “And trying to get some resolution from VDOT on options so that the applicant moves forward with their proposal. We’re working on all fronts with that and it’s a changing environment. We hope to have a resolution and move forward. As we said, even VDOT hopes to have enough of a resolution so that the applicant can move forward with their proposal for review.”
STAR asks EDA for funds
The Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) group requested a $15,000 grant from the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to help the group reach the 25% match required for the funds to complete the next streetscape project.
Gwen Baker spoke during public comment regarding the request, noting that Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe, who had a recent civil judgement against him regarding a suit in Dogwood Valley, is the secretary of the organization.
“In light of certain situations that have come about over the last couple of days, I do think that it might be more prudent to table the conversation for now,” Baker said. “While a grant request is perfectly feasible (and) I know you guys have given to the STAR group before, at this time, maybe getting more information about the actual costs involved for this next phase.”
STAR President Don Pamenter spoke to the EDA regarding the request, noting that Lowe does not have direct control of any funds at STAR.
“The use of the funds is very strictly controlled by VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation),” Pamenter said. “If any of you have worked with VDOT, you will know how difficult and persnickety they are. By and large, STAR is an independent organization—separate from the town—that is dedicated to the revitalization of Stanardsville, to making it a thriving community and to helping the people in the community.”
Pamenter told the EDA on May 18 that to receive the grant there must be about $230,000 for the local match.
“So far we’ve raised something like $215,000 and that’s through the efforts of individuals and small businesses and a whole bunch of supporters in the county,” Pamenter said.
The EDA has given roughly $75,000 to STAR toward the streetscape projects as well as the renovation of the William Mills house (built circa 1840).
“The EDA is not an income-producing organization, per se,” said EDA member Julia Roberts. “So, I lean back to tourism, which is an income-producing organization through the occupancy tax. I’m wondering whether that is a better avenue for this request.”
Pamenter said that the tourism council has financially supported the Greene Commons and Farmers Market, especially last year due to the pandemic.
Roberts asked what the deadline for the request would be. Pamenter said there isn’t an immediate deadline, but noted if STAR cannot meet the local match all the money is lost.
EDA Chairman James Tsikerdanos said he is not opposed to continuing to support STAR but wants a better understanding of the grant. He agreed to meet with Pamenter this week for further discussion on the grant itself.
“I don’t think any of (us) don’t think that STAR is not a great organization doing great things in the town of Stanardsville,” Roberts said. “EDA has given huge support to STAR from the very beginning. I’m a huge supporter of STAR, a huge supporter for the revitalization of Stanardsville. I would hope I speak on behalf the rest of the board that we all want to see the county seat succeed, but I do think it’s in the EDA’s best interest at this time to … step back until we have enough information and understand the process and know exactly what we’re committing to. I appreciate that you came to us without an immediate timeline and that you give us the opportunity to be able to spend this time and make sure we’re making the right decision.”
Vice Chair Michael Payne said he has lived in Stanardsville for more than 10 years and seen the impact STAR has made in the improvement of the town.
“I used to look out my front porch and see drug deals going down. I don’t see that anymore,” Payne said. “I used to never see women running after dark and now I regularly see joggers every day going up and down the streets. The sidewalks are safer. If we don’t bring this money into Greene County, it will go somewhere else.”
The authority expects to discuss this further at its July 19 meeting.
STAR is accepting donations from individuals and businesses. Send to P.O. Box 838, Stanardsville 22973.
RSA sells property in Lydia
The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members voted unanimously May 20 to sell a quarter-acre lot on Lydia Mountain where a well house once stood.
Trace Gaskins, manager of Financial and Administrative Services for RSA, told the RSA board that someone who owns a contiguous property reached out to the water and sewer authority about purchasing it.
“It’s been abandoned for about 10 years, at least,” Gaskins said.
The board agreed to sell the property for $1,000.