BOARD BRIEFS: Supervisors, EDA, Planning Commission, RSA

Pamenter told the EDA on May 18 that to receive the grant there must be about $230,000 for the local match.

“So far we’ve raised something like $215,000 and that’s through the efforts of individuals and small businesses and a whole bunch of supporters in the county,” Pamenter said.

The EDA has given roughly $75,000 to STAR toward the streetscape projects as well as the renovation of the William Mills house (built circa 1840).

“The EDA is not an income-producing organization, per se,” said EDA member Julia Roberts. “So, I lean back to tourism, which is an income-producing organization through the occupancy tax. I’m wondering whether that is a better avenue for this request.”

Pamenter said that the tourism council has financially supported the Greene Commons and Farmers Market, especially last year due to the pandemic.

Roberts asked what the deadline for the request would be. Pamenter said there isn’t an immediate deadline, but noted if STAR cannot meet the local match all the money is lost.

EDA Chairman James Tsikerdanos said he is not opposed to continuing to support STAR but wants a better understanding of the grant. He agreed to meet with Pamenter this week for further discussion on the grant itself.