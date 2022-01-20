Board Briefs: School board, BOS, RSA, ESAB for Dec/Jan

Sharon Mack says goodbye to outgoing school board chair

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, the Greene County School Board said farewell to outgoing chair Leah Paladino, who had served on the board since 2013.

“Today is Leah’s last school board meeting,” said Sharon Mack (Ruckersville). “She was elected in 2013. You all recall back then we were as a division experiencing a tremendous growth spurt; as a board, we were looking at plans to improve our facilities here and Leah was a big part of that.”

Mack went on to elaborate on the implementation of the strategic plan, Innovate 2021, which Paladino helped to support and for which funding and new positions were needed.

“Something I don’t want to overlook … I know most of us know about how Leah experienced unimaginable loss during her time on the school board,” Mack continued, becoming tearful at the reference to the death of Paladino’s son, Ethan. “Most people would throw in the towel—most people wouldn’t continue in her role, but she did, and I just admire that so much. The dedication to this community … I’ll just close by saying that you’re an inspiration as a leader, as a mother, as a human being. You’ve led—not perfectly, as nobody can—but you’ve led with heart, and we will miss you on this board.”

Other items on the agenda included a spotlight on curriculum at Nathanael Greene primary and elementary schools, planning for further budget planning discussions in January and recognition of Steve Bowman’s ongoing role as liaison from the board of supervisors.

BOS approves resolution on RSA, selects rezoning map

At the Dec. 14 meeting of the Greene County Board of Supervisors, County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler spoke briefly on the new state redistricting maps which place Greene County in Congressional District 7, Senate District 28 and House of Delegates District 62. These have since been approved. However, the local process of redistricting is still ongoing.

“As far as local redistricting goes, it is the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors,” Lewis-Fowler said. “However, Administrator (Mark) Taylor asked me to assist in the initial redrawing process. … It has definitely been an eye-opener with many challenges.”

With a 15.75% population deviation between the current voting districts, state code requires that the county redraw its districts to redistribute parts of the Ruckersville District, which has 800 more residents than the Stanardsville District currently. Four maps were presented, and the board debated at some length the merits of sticking with four districts versus moving to five.

Per the 2020 census, Greene County now has 20,552 residents.

“The map you choose now with redrawn districts will be the districts that Greene County maintains until after the 2030 census,” Lewis-Fowler said. “We’ve had nearly 80% turnout for the 2020 presidential election and Midway District had 3,113 voters. Ruckersville District had 3,015. If a precinct has over 4,000 voters for a presidential election, the governing body is required to split the precinct boundaries.”

Although several board members acknowledged that Greene will likely move to five districts eventually, they voted 3-2 to keep the county at four districts for now and selected map number three, which will be advertised for a public hearing at the Jan. 25 meeting.

Another change to voting districts is that Stanardsville town residents (of which there are 349 living within the boundary lines and 234 registered voters) will now have its own polling precinct, although they will remain a part of the Stanardsville District for representation on the school board and BOS.

Emergency Services Advisory Board discusses the state of hydrants

At the Emergency Services Advisory Board’s Dec. 21 meeting, Greene County Planning and Zoning Director Jim Frydl reported on the progress of mapping the county’s fire hydrants, per a previous discussion.

“RSA is a little unusual in the respect that rather than have a system designed for efficiency and referencing back upon itself, their focus is on having easements that grant them 20 feet of grass on top of the pipe and nothing else,” he said. “So what ends up happening is they master meter at the main pipe—at the VDOT easement—and then the pipes for the neighborhood are managed by a homeowners’ association, if there is one.”

In response to questions from the board about annual testing of fire hydrants, Frydl responded that right now, there is no dedicated fire marshal or other official maintaining a record of safety and flow tests of the hydrants in the county.

“One of the biggest issues that we noticed with RSA is that all of the hydrants around places like Walmart, Lowes—they labeled them as private hydrants, so they’re not testing them; they’re not mapping them,” said David Morris, Ruckersville fire chief. “So that information is not getting put in dispatch’s system.”

David Lawrence has been working on a new map recording all the fire hydrants in the county since last summer, and once completed that map will be made available to the fire and rescue companies. It is hoped that updates to operating status on these hydrants can also be made available, as call time on fires is largely dependent on knowing where water is available close to the call site.

The board’s next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, after press time.

Supervisors get reorganized

At their regular meeting Jan. 11, the Green County Board of Supervisors elected Marie Durrer (Midway District) to be the chair for 2022 and Dale Herring (At Large) to be vice chair. The meeting schedule for the year was finalized, and appointments were made to various committees.

Davis Lamb (Ruckersville District) was appointed to the Agricultural and Forrestal Advisory Committee and Social Services Board and will serve as liaison to the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ruckersville Advisory Committee.

Abby Heflin, the newly-elected supervisor for the Stanardsville District, will serve as alternate to the Rivanna River Basin Commission and as liaison to the Economic Development Authority and Stanardsville Town Council.

Steve Bowman (Monroe District) will serve as alternate on the Piedmont Workforce Network Council and as liaison to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Planning Commission, the School Board and was recently appointed to fill Ron Williams’ vacated seat on the Rapidan Service Authority—which, he noted, has decided it does not need to hold a January meeting as RSA “has nothing to discuss” this month.

Durrer will continue to serve on the Central Virginia Regional Jail Authority and the Piedmont Workforce Network Council and as liaison to the Jefferson Area Board for Aging. Herring will serve on the Rivanna River basin Commission and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and as liaison to the Emergency Services Advisory Board and the broadband committee.

School board begins 2022 budget

At its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 12, the Greene County School Board elected Todd Sansom (Monroe District) to be chairman for 2022. Jason Collier (Stanardsville) was elected vice chair and Rhonda Houchens was elected as clerk of the board. Sharon Mack (Ruckersville) was appointed as Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School (BRVGS) representative; Collier was appointed PREP representative; and Sansom was appointed to the Greene Education Foundation.

New Midway District member Brooks Taylor was appointed to serve as alternate PREP representative, and Jason Tooley (At-Large) as alternate to the BRVGS. Tooley (At-Large) was absent due to illness, but all the votes were unanimous.

Greene County Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh presented updates on contributing factors for the fiscal year 2023 budget process. Included were adjusted enrollment numbers, with expected enrollment of 2,820 for next year. Virginia Retirement System (VRS) has proposed a rate reduction over the next two years but the Local Composite Index (calculation estimating the county’s ability to pay for education costs) has increased by 1.7%.

State and local funding are estimated to stay level from last year, though some budgeted costs may be able to be met by ongoing COVID-19 relief grants.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal included a 10% raise for teachers and offered nearly $5 million in additional funding over the past year. However, it is important to note that the 10% raise is over two years (so 5% per year) and only covers SOQ-funded positions—meaning it is up to the localities to find the additional funding in order to offer those raises to the entire staff.

Since Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office just three days after the school board meeting, it has yet to be determined how his budget proposal may differ from Northam’s.

Dr. Kyle Pursel and Dr. Wendy Mitchem presented an overview of the student supports in place at the schools, including school counselors, special education staff, school psychologists, student success coaches, English language liaisons and teachers. Descriptions of each role and how they benefit students are available via the board meeting agenda at https://tinyurl.com/sb01122022.

The board will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the digital media classroom at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. The public hearing on the proposed budget will take place during the next regular meeting Feb. 9 with open session in the performing arts center at 7 p.m. and the board will meet to formally adopt the budget Feb. 23, after which it goes before the board of supervisors.

RSA will not meet this month but lawsuit continues next week

A recent motions hearing in the ongoing court case between RSA and Greene County was postponed due to one of the legal team members being quarantined with COVID-19. According to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, as of press time the county’s motion for partial summary judgment was scheduled to be heard by Judge Claude Worrell in a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.

The Rapidan Service Authority Board of Members decided to cancel its regular January meeting. According to Greene County representative Steve Bowman at the Jan. 11 board of supervisors meeting, “Apparently they feel there’s nothing to talk about.”

Updates will be provided when available.

-Compiled by Kathleen Borrelli

