Board Briefs: School Board, BOS, EDA

School board changes August meeting date
The Greene County School Board announced this week a change of meeting date to Aug. 4. The board usually meets the second Wednesday of the month. The Aug. 4 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and be held at the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. An agenda will be posted prior to the meeting on the school system’s website https://sites.google.com/a/greenecountyschools.com/school-board-agendas when it’s compiled.
Villages at Terrace Greene heard by BOS
At the Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors meeting July 20, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost encouraged the board to voice their support for the Villages at Terrace Greene project.
“As the EDA is aware, the Villages has been in the works for three years now, and the combination town center with townhomes and commercial/industrial space has proven to be extremely advantageous in generating energy and interest in Greene County,” Yost said. “We have one project that is as much as a $400 million investment that we are finalists for because of this project; we have another project that’s a $10 million high-tech industry business opportunity that would actually bring a lot of notoriety to Greene County if we were to land them. … The opportunities for this are just phenomenal.”
The proposal is scheduled to be discussed before the Board of Supervisors during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, July 27, after press time.
EDA, CIC partner to lend funds to startups
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the authority and the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) for economic development loans and recovery loan administration during its regularly scheduled meeting July 20.
Under the terms of the MOU, the CIC would administer microloans to small business owners on behalf of the EDA and would provide a 16-week entrepreneur workshop twice a year to Greene County business owners interested in taking advantage of the program. Interested borrowers would either need to attend the class or be able to show generation of sales for at least six months to be considered for a loan through this program.
“CIC has been in operation since 2012 and our loan program has grown significantly in the last 24 months; we have just over 120 loans outstanding for a little over a million dollars,” CIC President Stephen Davis told the board. “I think the biggest advantage of having your own funds added to our existing loan funds is you can market that as Greene County being ready to invest in businesses that are starting.”
According to Davis, 60% of the loans administered through the CIC are targeted at African Americans or business owners from low- to moderate-income households. In January, the CIC became certified as a Community Development Finance Institution by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
“That (certification) says both that you have a solid loan program and kind of follow good practices; but also you are certified to serve specific communities,” Davis said. “No one is excluded; anyone who might not be in those populations who has trouble accessing traditional bank loans is still eligible to apply.”
An email to the board from Mike Kilpatrick was read into the record on the matter of the CIC loan program.
“If CIC already has a solid funding stream, what advantage do Greene borrowers gain from EDA monies being added in?” Kilpatrick asked in the email. “Does it simply increase the amount available to be lent, or are there other advantages?”
“The idea behind the micro-lending is something that we provide already; CIC would be managing that process with a much more robust program to do the loan monitoring,” EDA Chairman James Tsikerdanos noted. “The funds that we will be committing are the same funds that we’ve had since we sold the business park many years ago, so this is not funding that the county is actually giving us—this is just us re-allocating and allowing the CIC to manage our program.”
Kilpatrick also asked whether the required entrepreneur classes being offered in Charlottesville might be offered in Greene County for the convenience of local potential borrowers, to which Davis said he’d be happy to look into setting that up if enough people were interested to merit a separate session in a more centralized location.