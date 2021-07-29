Board Briefs: School Board, BOS, EDA

“That (certification) says both that you have a solid loan program and kind of follow good practices; but also you are certified to serve specific communities,” Davis said. “No one is excluded; anyone who might not be in those populations who has trouble accessing traditional bank loans is still eligible to apply.”

An email to the board from Mike Kilpatrick was read into the record on the matter of the CIC loan program.

“If CIC already has a solid funding stream, what advantage do Greene borrowers gain from EDA monies being added in?” Kilpatrick asked in the email. “Does it simply increase the amount available to be lent, or are there other advantages?”

“The idea behind the micro-lending is something that we provide already; CIC would be managing that process with a much more robust program to do the loan monitoring,” EDA Chairman James Tsikerdanos noted. “The funds that we will be committing are the same funds that we’ve had since we sold the business park many years ago, so this is not funding that the county is actually giving us—this is just us re-allocating and allowing the CIC to manage our program.”