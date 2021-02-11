Board Briefs from January 2021

Iconic red shop will be rebuilt

The Greene County Board of Supervisors Jan. 26 unanimously approved a rezoning at the intersection of U.S. routes 29 and 33 that will give business owners the chance to save Country Store Antiques. No one spoke during the public hearing. The planning commission unanimously recommended approval at its December meeting.

Rt. 33 Holdings LLC/Milestone Partners requested to rezone 1.08 acres from R-1 residential to B-2 business to allow the Country Store Antiques to relocate further east on Spotswood Trail to accommodate the upcoming expansion of the 29/33 intersection by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) later this year.

“It’s on an area of 33 that is generally commercial and many of the properties (that) surround it are already zoned commercial,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator for the county. “It fits in the comprehensive growth plan and the pattern of the growth area around it.”

The iconic red building won’t be relocated physically, but a new building will be built on the new lot and will allow those sellers who wish to relocate a place to do so.