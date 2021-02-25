Board Briefs for February 2021

School board OKs bonus for substitute teachers
The Greene County School Board gave a one-time bonus to all teachers and staff in December. At its Feb. 10 meeting, the board voted on a recommendation by schools’ Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh to extend this bonus in pro-rated form for the substitute teachers.
“Last November, the board approved a bonus for all staff in the amount of $1,500 to begin to compensate for all the extra efforts of staff,” Whitmarsh said. “We also have many dedicated substitutes who are not contracted and therefore did not receive that bonus. Tonight, I would like to make a recommendation that we provide a bonus for those substitutes who have helped us to be successful this year.”
By taking the $1,500 bonus and dividing it by the number of contract days for teachers (typically 200), it was estimated that the bonus would equal approximately $7.50 per day worked. It was proposed to give that amount to each substitute as a bonus at the end of the year, multiplied by the number of days that substitute worked during the 2020-21 school year.
Stanardsville District board member Jason Collier asked if the board could amend the agenda to change this from an informational item to an action item. He made the motion and At-Large member Jason Tooley seconded and the vote carried unanimously. After very little discussion and with support from all present, Tooley made a motion to accept the superintendent’s proposal and Collier seconded.
“We couldn’t do what we do without our substitutes, and as pointed out many of our substitutes have been here for years because they were employees, then they retired and they come back to sub, and so we’re very appreciative and I appreciate the board’s support on that,” Whitmarsh said.
The bonuses will account for the entirety of the school year going back to Sept. 8 but will be awarded after school is adjourned for the summer.
Planning Commission accepts flood ordinance
The Federal Emergency Manage-ment Agency (FEMA) updated its floodplain maps for Greene County last year and at its Feb. 17 meeting, the Greene County Planning Commission held a public hearing on a change to its floodplain management ordinances.
“The National Flood Insurance Program is a federal program that identifies flood-prone areas and helps fund insurance and disaster relief for those areas,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “It’s handled through the federal government by FEMA, and supported through the state by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, or DCR. It does allow homeowners that might be impacted by flooding to receive beneficial flood insurance. It does also have flood insurance available for others. It’s one of the criteria for receiving federal disaster assistance.”
The FEMA study used several types of technological tools—such as hydrology, mathematics and LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging—a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges to the Earth—to identify the flood-prone areas in the county.
“They identified several areas that are flood-prone that weren’t identified on the previous map,” Frydl said. “There are areas in Twin Lakes that we know are flood-prone that weren’t identified on the previous map. The new map actually identified 305 structures that are within the floodplain that weren’t in the previous floodplain.”
Frydl noted the floodplain management ordinances identify steps needed to be taken to build in that area, which the county looks at prior to issuing building permits.
Commissioner Mike Traber motioned to accept the ordinance revision, the flood insurance study and flood insurance rate map and Commissioner Steve Kruskamp seconded. It passed 5-0. It was expected to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 23, after press time.
The commission also unanimously approved the creation of a flood ordinance, flood insurance study and flood insurance rate map for the Town of Stanardsville, as the commission sits for the town, as well. Previously, the town did not have any structures that fell within that map.
The map is expected to become effective March 23.
Superintendent discusses summer school possibility
During the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 10, Vice Chair Todd Sansom, Monroe District, asked schools’ Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh whether she could comment on the discussions of summer school surrounding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent announcement.
Some of what the governor proposed would not directly affect Greene County, which has offered in-person learning options since Sept. 8, according to Whitmarsh.
“There is a push, because there’s a lot of learning loss, to do things with any available time to help students to recover the time lost—that includes summer,” she said. “Some school divisions, like Richmond City, are doing a fifth quarter—they’re adding nine weeks onto the school year. Some places are really beefing up their summer schools to address more students’ needs. We all have students with learning needs, but I think those are more targeted for students who have not been in school … the governor will likely provide grants for school divisions to apply for additional funding to be able to run those summer programs.”
Whitmarsh said that while she anticipates running summer school programs this year to help some students catch up on learning losses, she hesitates to make major changes in this area at the present time.
“I will tell you, our staff’s working really hard and has been all year, and I want to make sure that they have time to rest and recharge over the summer,” she said. “I don’t want to endeavor to do a large comprehensive summer school over and above what would provide our educators time to have a break.”
The school board will discuss summer school planning later this spring.
-Compiled by Kathleen Borrelli and Terry Beigie