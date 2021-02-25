Board Briefs for February 2021

“There is a push, because there’s a lot of learning loss, to do things with any available time to help students to recover the time lost—that includes summer,” she said. “Some school divisions, like Richmond City, are doing a fifth quarter—they’re adding nine weeks onto the school year. Some places are really beefing up their summer schools to address more students’ needs. We all have students with learning needs, but I think those are more targeted for students who have not been in school … the governor will likely provide grants for school divisions to apply for additional funding to be able to run those summer programs.”