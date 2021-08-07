Board Briefs: Courthouse, EMS and supervisors

Clerk gets grant for preservation of records
The clerk of the Greene County Circuit Court earned a grant for $11,275 from the Library of Virginia’s Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation Program for fiscal year 2021.
The funds will be used to preserve: Deed Book 10 from 1893-1897; Deed Book 5 from 1859-1873; Land Book 1861-1872; and Minute Book from 1841-1881.
A second look at R-1 tourist lodging ordinance
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution on July 27 requesting the Greene County Planning Commission look at the R-1 residential zoning ordinance as it pertains to short-term tourist lodging.
The request comes on the heels of two denials for tourist lodging in the Greene Mountain Lake neighborhood by the board and disapproval for such uses by the neighbors in that subdivision. Even though it is in the rural area of the comprehensive map, Greene Mountain Lake is zoned R-1.
In 2018 the board passed a new ordinance that allowed short-term tourist lodging—such as Airbnbs—in R-1 zoning districts by special use permit (SUP), which requires public hearings at both the planning commission and board of supervisors. Short-term tourist lodging is anything less than 30 days and is allowed by-right in A-1 agriculture and C-1 conservation districts.
“The freedom to make any type of condition appropriate for each individual parcel seems to be creating some confusion among applicants, among neighbors and also to some degree among the planning commission,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “(We will) just start reviewing other conditions from other communities and look for maybe a set of minimum performance standards that we would apply as conditions toward the special use permit.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked if the planning commission could also look at tent camping at such lodgings.
“This resolution allows for the possibility of the planning commission to tell us there are really no conditions that we can come up with for having short-term tourist lodging in R-1, right?” Bowman asked.
Frydl said if commissioners feel there are no workable conditions they could make that recommendation, but the supervisors have the final say.
There will be chances for public participation at public hearings at both the planning commission and the board of supervisors at upcoming meetings.
Courthouse camera replacement moves forward
County Administrator Mark Taylor told the supervisors July 27 that the county is about to undertake the replacement of the security system at the Greene County Courthouse.
“The design details of such systems are excluded from public disclosure as an exemption to the (Freedom of Information Act) statute, as it should be,” Taylor said. “I wanted the board to know and the community to be aware that we are in the process of updating courthouse security.”
Taylor said in cooperation with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office the county has chosen an expandable replacement camera system so it can be added to in the future. He said the cost is just under $50,000.
“I want to underscore expandable because the initial installation will be a significant expansion over what has been in place in the past,” Taylor said. “But we also have recommendations for future phases to the security system for the courthouse. We expect installation roughly in August.”
New EMS building construction coming along
Greene County Director of Emergency Services Melissa Meador told supervisors that the new Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department should be moved into its new building by Labor Day.
Items that need to be finished include installing kitchen cabinets, flooring and ceilings, as well as finishing the living and sleeping quarters. The generator has been installed and the building is under roof and awaiting garage doors that have been on backorder, she said.