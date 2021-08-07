Board Briefs: Courthouse, EMS and supervisors

“The design details of such systems are excluded from public disclosure as an exemption to the (Freedom of Information Act) statute, as it should be,” Taylor said. “I wanted the board to know and the community to be aware that we are in the process of updating courthouse security.”

Taylor said in cooperation with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office the county has chosen an expandable replacement camera system so it can be added to in the future. He said the cost is just under $50,000.

“I want to underscore expandable because the initial installation will be a significant expansion over what has been in place in the past,” Taylor said. “But we also have recommendations for future phases to the security system for the courthouse. We expect installation roughly in August.”

New EMS building construction coming along

Greene County Director of Emergency Services Melissa Meador told supervisors that the new Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department should be moved into its new building by Labor Day.