Board Briefs: cigarette tax and EMS equipment

Greene supervisors agree to work for cigarette tax board
The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to participate in a regional cigarette taxing board.
The resolution was part of the supervisors’ consent agenda.
The General Assembly only recently extended the ability to tax packs of cigarettes, up to 40 cents per pack, to the counties—effective this July 1.
For counties to participate, they must do it as a part of a regional board of at least six member localities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) has been looking into this concept for several months and the resolution, passed May 25, allows the county administrator and staff to participate in further discussions. Another vote by the supervisors would be required for Greene to become a member of such a board.
Supervisors learned in early May that the TJPDC estimates generating roughly $108,000 per year for Greene County based on taxing cigarettes at 40 cents per pack. Virginia already collects 60 cents in taxes per pack purchased.
New emergency services equipment buy given OK
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved May 25 the spending of almost $34,000 from the contingency fund for the purchase of new emergency medical services (EMS) equipment.
Melissa Meador, director of emergency services for the county, told the board that Greene EMS, which started in October as a standalone county-operated service, needed to purchase equipment to begin a Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI) program—specifically six medication pumps and two portable ventilators.
“RSI is an airway management technique that allows providers to administer medications to induce unresponsiveness to relax that patient; and then we take control of their airway,” Meador said. “It’s very similar to what happens when you go in for surgery. This technique allows our providers to place an airway in patients who have critical traumatic injuries or who may be experiencing medical respiratory failure.”
Meador told supervisors that such injuries are common for Greene.
Dr. Debra Perina, operational medical director for Greene EMS, added that the pumps are necessary for several types of medication that EMS providers are not able to give without them.
“We want to provide the highest level of care for every patient that we touch within this county,” she said.
—Compiled by Terry Beigie