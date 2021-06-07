Board Briefs: cigarette tax and EMS equipment

Greene supervisors agree to work for cigarette tax board

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to participate in a regional cigarette taxing board.

The resolution was part of the supervisors’ consent agenda.

The General Assembly only recently extended the ability to tax packs of cigarettes, up to 40 cents per pack, to the counties—effective this July 1.

For counties to participate, they must do it as a part of a regional board of at least six member localities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) has been looking into this concept for several months and the resolution, passed May 25, allows the county administrator and staff to participate in further discussions. Another vote by the supervisors would be required for Greene to become a member of such a board.

Supervisors learned in early May that the TJPDC estimates generating roughly $108,000 per year for Greene County based on taxing cigarettes at 40 cents per pack. Virginia already collects 60 cents in taxes per pack purchased.

New emergency services equipment buy given OK