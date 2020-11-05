Board Briefs 11-5: Rezoning; EDA appointees; Starbucks and More!

BOS approves Ruckersville rezoning from B-3 to R-2
The Greene County Board of Supervisors Oct. 27 approved a rezoning in southern Ruckersville that changes a portion of a B-3 business property to R-2 residential.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said due to the terrain of the property, the landowner wanted to rezone the rear of the nearly 14-acre parcel to allow for residences due to the steep ravines and creek area.
“It really isn’t suited to the kind of development that you would try and build commercial structures on,” Frydl said. “So, the request is to re-submit this as a mixed-use development. It is in compliance with the comprehensive plan for this area.”
The proposal calls for five home sites on that parcel for single-family homes. The property does cross into Albemarle County, which is where the entrance for the private road would be along U.S. Route 29 south with commercial frontage on the highway. There would also be undisturbed open space in the back, a requirement for residential development.
“Keep in mind that by-right density in R-2 zoning, which is how they get the lot sizes to make this work, could be duplexes, which would mean the density could be 10 single-family homes instead of five,” Frydl said.
However, due to the fact that there is not public sewer at that location—it ends at Holly Hill—the parcels will require septic drain fields.
“The plan is just to do the five single-family lots,” said Justin Schimp, engineer on the project. “I think you run into a problem with the drain field” size needed if there are duplexes.
No one spoke at the public hearing. The Greene County Planning Commission had voted 5-0 to recommend approval at its Sept. 16 meeting.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned for approval and Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb seconded. It was approved unanimously.
Members voted onto EDA
The Greene County Board of Supervisors Oct. 27 appointed two members to the Economic Development Authority to fill two open positions.
Abbey Heflin was appointed to fill an unexpired term ending March 1, 2021, and to a full term, expiring March 1, 2025.
Paul Reickart was appointed to fill an unexpired term ending March 1, 2022.
Both were unanimously appointed by the supervisors.
Starbucks coming to Greene
A drive-thru Starbucks is coming to Gateway Market Center in Ruckersville, according to Greene County Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon.
Starbucks submitted a second site plan recently, Golon said.
The building is proposed for an undeveloped lot to the north of The Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue on Stoneridge Place, near U.S. Route 29.
The first site plan was submitted over the summer and once comments were received by other agencies, such as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Rapidan Service Authority, it’s returned to the applicants.
“This is taking a little longer than normal because they have to get an access management exception from VDOT (in Culpeper),” Golon said. “It takes longer when that happens and they were aware of it when they started the process.”
Golon said that while VDOT has not yet responded, no other agencies had new comments on the project.
“If it comes back that they’re good to go, then the next step would be for them to post the bond and get a land-disturbing permit and that takes about two weeks,” she said.
SUP granted for auto mechanic home business
The Greene County Planning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval for a special use permit (SUP) for a home business in Ruckersville. Commissioner Steve Kruskamp was not present for the meeting.
Stanley Morton Jr. requested the SUP to operate an auto repair shop in an accessory structure on his property off U.S. Route 33 near Daniel’s Park. No agencies noted any concerns with the business on the R-1 zoned lot.
“The entrance is adequate for what he is proposing and it will remain as a commercial entrance as the Route 29 and 33 upgrades occur,” said Stephanie Golon, Greene County deputy planner.
The SUP limits the number of cars associated with the business to five parked outdoors, not including Morton’s personal vehicles.
Commissioner John McCloskey asked how the limit would be enforced.
Golon said if someone called with a concern about the number of cars at the business, the zoning inspector would go out and make sure they were not related to the business.
No one from the public spoke during the hearing.
Tourist lodging approved
The Greene County Planning Commission approved 3-1 a special use permit (SUP) for tourist lodging in a home on Log Trac Road in Greene Mountain Lake subdivision. Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer, who lives in Greene Mountain Lake, voted against the SUP. Commissioner Steve Kruskamp was not present at the meeting.
Tourist lodging is only permitted in R-1, residential zoning with a SUP, which Greene Mountain Lake is.
“The entire area is designated as rural and this particular use meets our comp plan and economic development goals,” said Greene County Deputy Planner Stephanie Golon. “The proposed use does not change the residential character of the single family unit and it currently is in harmony with the surrounding neighborhood. And the proposed use does not change how the structure will function; it is a residential unit now and it will be used as a residential unit with the tourist lodging.”
No one spoke during the public hearing.
“I’ll just say that I’m a big fan of tourist lodging in Greene County because it brings folks to visit the county who also spend money … without a lot of impact on the schools or other services,” said Commissioner Mike Traber.
-Compiled by Terry Beigie
