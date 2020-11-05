Board Briefs 11-5: Rezoning; EDA appointees; Starbucks and More!

“The entrance is adequate for what he is proposing and it will remain as a commercial entrance as the Route 29 and 33 upgrades occur,” said Stephanie Golon, Greene County deputy planner.

The SUP limits the number of cars associated with the business to five parked outdoors, not including Morton’s personal vehicles.

Commissioner John McCloskey asked how the limit would be enforced.

Golon said if someone called with a concern about the number of cars at the business, the zoning inspector would go out and make sure they were not related to the business.

No one from the public spoke during the hearing.

Tourist lodging approved

The Greene County Planning Commission approved 3-1 a special use permit (SUP) for tourist lodging in a home on Log Trac Road in Greene Mountain Lake subdivision. Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer, who lives in Greene Mountain Lake, voted against the SUP. Commissioner Steve Kruskamp was not present at the meeting.

Tourist lodging is only permitted in R-1, residential zoning with a SUP, which Greene Mountain Lake is.