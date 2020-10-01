Board Briefs 10-1-2020

New EMS will lease SVFD building until new one is built

The Greene County Board of Supervisors had its first look Sept. 22 at a lease agreement between the county and the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) for the use of their facility, beginning Oct. 14.

The supervisors will vote on the agreement at their Oct. 13 regular meeting. SVFD is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

“I reached out to [SVFD] Chief Dustin Clay to ascertain his thoughts, as well as his memberships’ thoughts, as to whether we could, on a temporary basis, house county EMS personnel in their facility,” said Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador. “[SVFD] board of directors is open to the idea with several stipulations that are actually in the lease agreement you have before you. None of those stipulations cause me any concern.”

The cost to rent the facility will be $1,500 per month and an additional $1,000 for utility expenses, the lease states.

The lease runs until June 30, 2021, and then will go month-to-month if the new building is not yet ready.