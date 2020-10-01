Board Briefs 10-1-2020

New EMS will lease SVFD building until new one is built
The Greene County Board of Supervisors had its first look Sept. 22 at a lease agreement between the county and the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) for the use of their facility, beginning Oct. 14.
The supervisors will vote on the agreement at their Oct. 13 regular meeting. SVFD is at 275 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
“I reached out to [SVFD] Chief Dustin Clay to ascertain his thoughts, as well as his memberships’ thoughts, as to whether we could, on a temporary basis, house county EMS personnel in their facility,” said Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador. “[SVFD] board of directors is open to the idea with several stipulations that are actually in the lease agreement you have before you. None of those stipulations cause me any concern.”
The cost to rent the facility will be $1,500 per month and an additional $1,000 for utility expenses, the lease states.
The lease runs until June 30, 2021, and then will go month-to-month if the new building is not yet ready.
The new emergency medical services building was approved at the Sept. 8, utilizing $1.4 million in federal CARES Act funding and will be placed on the almost 7 acres across U.S. Route 33 Business from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that the county is getting from the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad.
“Can you tell me why you need this move?” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked. “I mean, the rescue squad is still in the same building.”
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the supervisors the current rescue building on U.S. 33 Business is not large enough to meet the needs of social distancing.
“It’s absolutely critical that we do what we can to maintain the safety of that staff,” Taylor said.
Board approves appropriation of CARES Act funds
No one from the public spoke during the Sept. 22 Greene County Board of Supervisors public hearing regarding the acceptance and appropriation of the latest installment of CARES Act funding.
Greene County received a second round of $1.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. The board voted unanimously to accept that amount into the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The board voted 4-1 to approve $502,474 of that money to be used to cover the UVA EMS contract from March-June at $362,649 and county-funded public safety employees’ salaries from March-June, totaling $139,825. The September guidelines on CARES Act funding do allow the money to be used for emergency and public safety employees’ salaries.
Supervisors also approved 4-1 to authorize $369,600 in CARES Act funding for the following expenditures: $157,000 for building safety modifications; $30,000 for circuit court jury trial modifications; $11,000 for drop boxes at varies county locations; $5,000 for commonwealth’s attorney office modifications; and $166,600 for four manufactured spaces for the registrar, juvenile and domestic relations court, general district court and parks and recreation.
They also authorized 4-1 that $705,788 in CARES funding be used: $315,000 for the UVA EMS contract from July-mid-October; $212,525 for the new county EMS staff salaries from mid-October-December; and $178,263 for county-funded deputy salaries from July to December.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb was the dissenting vote for all three expenditures.
“I cannot in good faith vote in approval of these resolutions … because the CARES Act money should have been used to help people and small business in Greene instead,” Lamb said. “A total of $300,000 was set aside just for small businesses, which is pennies on the dollar to what the county has got as a whole. I feel the CARES Act money’s being spent with no regard to citizens. I feel like, too, we are not being transparent or showing fiscal responsibility. That’s why I can’t support these resolutions.”
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said he supported the three resolutions.
“We’ve discussed them over the last several meetings; they don’t come as a surprise to me,” Martin said. “We’ve discussed them, we’ve had the opportunity to ask questions about them; they’re all very legitimate uses for the CARES funds and for our community.”
VDOT offers update to the Board of Supervisors
Carrie Shepheard, Virginia Department of Transportation resident engineer-Charlottesville, gave a rundown of numerous updates to the Greene County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 22.
The U.S. Route 29/U.S. Route 33 interchange improvements are still on track for a November 2022 advertisement date. Shepheard said there will be a public hearing soon for the 670 connector project near the Terrace Greene Apartments, though a date has not yet been set.
“We’re working on responses to the developers [of Village at Terrace Greene] regarding coordination with VDOT in relation to the 670 connector road project,” Shepheard said.
Culvert replacement projects on Entry Road and Preddy Creek roads were both completed.
Work on Bull Yearling Road will have ditching and pipe replacements before the rural rustic paving from U.S. Route 33 to Saddleback Mountain at a cost of $130,606. She said they expect spring paving for both Turkey Ridge and Beazley roads. Turkey Ridge will cost $55,000 and Beazley $150,000. Bingham Mountain Road paving will be funded by next July between Amicus and March roads at a cost of $185,000.
Shepheard said that the Virginia Scenic Byway designation for Dyke Road is still under way. She added a speed review for Simmons Gap Road recently finished but the results are not yet back and one on Snow Mountain Road has VDOT recommending a 35 mph sign for the paved section of the road.
Comprehensive plan redo will kick off soon
Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator, told the Board of Supervisors Sept. 22 that it’s about time to begin the comprehensive plan update.
“It’s time for us to begin working with the planning commission and citizen groups to update the comprehensive plan and we’re simply asking that the board provide a resolution so we can begin that work,” Frydl said.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if there would be town hall meetings or other citizen meetings to gather input.
“Absolutely,” Frydl said. “One, it’s required, but we always solicit as much as possible. We want to start the preparation work, but we will have the multiple meetings, multiple hearings.”
Frydl said he doesn’t expect those public meetings to begin until late spring 2021.
The board will vote on the resolution at the Oct. 13 meeting.
-Compiled by Terry Beigie
