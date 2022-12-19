Blue Ridge School receives Wildlife Habitat Recognition

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, which geographically includes all of Greene County, recently recognized Blue Ridge School with its Annual Wildlife Award in recognition of the school’s significant investment in forest management, wildlife habitat and pollinator habitat development.

Blue Ridge School was founded in 1909 in the community of St. George in Greene County, Virginia.

Currently Blue Ridge is over 500 acres in size and contains an 83-acre campus area,

a 105-acre working farm and 325 forested acres.

The school began working with USDA-Natural Resource Conservation Service and Virginia Wildlife Group several years ago to develop wildlife habitat areas on the campus and on some of the active farmland. In addition, they used the Environmental Quality Incentive Cost Share Program to develop a Forest Management Plan for the wooded acres on the property.

The school has converted 19 acres of cropland and lawn areas into pollinator habitat.

In addition, an 800-foot hedgerow was planted, and a 1.2-acre riparian forest buffer established along the Lake’s shore.

The school has been working to reduce and eliminate invasive species from the forest and campus areas to improve the wildlife habitat on the property.

The practices used were herbaceous weed control, brush management and forest stand improvement. Species treated included ailanthus, autumn olive, oriental bittersweet, and numerous others. Over 50 acres of the property have received some type of treatment to eliminate these plants.

The school emphasizes environmental education and has involved the students in numerous projects to improve wildlife habitat.

Cory Woods, the Environmental Resources Director for the school, has headed up these projects and accepted the award for Blue Ridge School at the banquet along with Greene County Director Robert Runkle.