Blue Ridge School able to thrive due to great efforts to create bubble

The school also doesn’t allow parents to visit campus and it competes in athletics against hand-picked schools that follow similar protocols as part of the bubble strategy.

Blue Ridge has two nurses on site to conduct the COVID tests that were purchased from a Glen Allen lab. The school also bought a rapid testing machine to use if someone is showing symptoms.

After all of the students were tested after the quarantine period, Dudley said he felt relief that no one had tested positive.

“We could begin classes again, and I was like, OK, we made it through the quarantine period. Now I get the reward, and get to resume some version of normalcy,” he said.

Not all bubbles at boarding schools have been successful. Woodberry Forrest School in Madison County is currently dealing with an outbreak that’s led to 11 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Darrin said the bubble at Blue Ridge is not impermeable, as some staff members live off-campus and the school receives deliveries. Some students have had to leave campus to go to doctor’s appointments and other necessary trips.