Bill would let Greene out of RSA

“The point here is to allow Greene County to withdraw from an authority that is no longer meeting its needs,” Habeeb said. “And this is done in a way that protects the existing localities by requiring Greene to meet their ongoing obligations, as well as bondholders, which is what the substitute does. Quickly, Mr. Chairman, to anticipate Sen. (Amanda) Chase’s questions about this authority: this is the exact concern that she has raised. Sometimes these unelected authorities don’t meet the needs of citizens. That’s what’s happening with the RSA. So rather than letting unelected bureaucrats, unelected authority members, run water and wastewater for Greene, we are asking to allow Greene to revert to maintaining their own systems, which would put both the taxing and operational authority back with the locality where it ought to be so they can meet the needs of their citizens.”