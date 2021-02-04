Bill on RSA withdrawal fails to report

On Monday, local government committee members agreed to a substitution of the bill that embodied an amendment proposed by Orange County leaders. The amendment requires the withdrawing locality to “complete a review and inventory of the assets located within its boundaries that it intends to own and manage and transmit that inventory, along with a plan of operation—including continuity of service for all customers impacted by the withdrawal, including those situated in other localities. Any shared assets used for maintenance and operation of the combined utility system shall be proportionally distributed to the member jurisdictions, or the Authority, as is applicable, based on number of customers served.”

The substitution also requires the localities to first enter into a negotiation to discuss the issue and attempt to resolve the differences. The negotiations would include representatives from the three localities as well as their legal representatives and RSA bondholders.

“Essentially, we’re talking about a disagreement between neighbors,” Hanger said Monday. “I represent both of those neighbors. Last week negotiations began, [which] is where [we] really wanted to get to rather than this going to court.”