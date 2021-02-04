Bill on RSA withdrawal fails to report

Litigation to continue
A three-county marriage is in the midst of a divorce, senators said Monday.
Members of the Senate Committee on Local Government discussed Senate Bill 1355 during a Monday morning session. The bill would allow any member locality of the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) to withdraw from the authority regardless of any outstanding bonds. The locality would need to meet certain requirements in order to do so, including obtaining the unanimous consent of all holders of any outstanding bonds unless all such bonds have been paid or cashed or United States government obligations have been deposited for payment. Any written obligation to RSA incurred by the locality while a member of the authority would remain, while the withdrawing locality would assume ownership and management of any RSA asset located within its limits and assume any debt related to said asset.
The bill was introduced by Senator Emmett Hanger Jr., who represents the 24th District—to which RSA members Madison and Greene counties both belong. The third RSA member, Orange County, is represented by Sen. Bryce Reeves in the 17th District. The introduction of the bill came months after Greene County Supervisors passed a resolution asking to withdraw from the authority. Orange and Madison counties declined. In September, Greene County Supervisors filed two lawsuits against RSA.
On Monday, local government committee members agreed to a substitution of the bill that embodied an amendment proposed by Orange County leaders. The amendment requires the withdrawing locality to “complete a review and inventory of the assets located within its boundaries that it intends to own and manage and transmit that inventory, along with a plan of operation—including continuity of service for all customers impacted by the withdrawal, including those situated in other localities. Any shared assets used for maintenance and operation of the combined utility system shall be proportionally distributed to the member jurisdictions, or the Authority, as is applicable, based on number of customers served.”
The substitution also requires the localities to first enter into a negotiation to discuss the issue and attempt to resolve the differences. The negotiations would include representatives from the three localities as well as their legal representatives and RSA bondholders.
“Essentially, we’re talking about a disagreement between neighbors,” Hanger said Monday. “I represent both of those neighbors. Last week negotiations began, [which] is where [we] really wanted to get to rather than this going to court.”
Hanger said Orange and Greene leaders have both agreed to the amendment. Madison County leaders, however, held an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon and opted not to sign a letter in support of the proposed amended version of the bill. They did, however, acknowledge a willingness to meet with a mediator to help the three counties resolve the issues in a way that is “satisfactory to RSA bondholders, water and sewer users and ratepayers and the three counties.”
“Madison County looks forward to meeting together to resolve these issues,” board of supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson wrote in a letter to Orange and Greene counties.
Local government committee members had questions about the bill, with many pointing to the bill circumnavigating the current ongoing litigation initiated by Greene County.
“I want to make sure we’re not picking winners and losers without understanding the whole situation,” Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who represents the 12th District, said.
Sen. William Stanley of the 20th District said it has been a longstanding tradition to not legislate away pending lawsuits or outstanding issues before they are settled in court.
Hanger said the bill is different because it doesn’t legislate policy or an outcome but rather facilitates negotiation in an effort to avoid going to court. He said the introduction of the bill has already caused the parties to come together to discuss how the matter can be negotiated.
“If you’ve gotten the parties to talk, why do we need to move forward?” Stanley asked. “Why don’t we let the process happen instead of inserting ourselves? It’s like the General Assembly is holding a spear at their backs saying ‘why don’t you do this or I’ll do it for you’.”
Senator Barbara Favola of the 31st District said no matter what happens in court there will likely still need to be some negotiation.
Reeves likened the entire situation to a messy divorce.
“A marriage of three counties is going through a divorce,” he said. “This [bill] is a post nuptial agreement after the fact. I feel for Emmett Hanger. I don’t know [if] it’s right to put a post nuptial agreement on. These folks knew what they were getting into.”
“I don’t think we can change the terms on them when in the middle of a legal fight,” he added, stating he would be voting against the bill.
During public comment, legal representatives spoke for Greene and Madison counties and RSA.
Greg Habeeb, a previous House of Delegates member and legal representative for Greene County, said the current law doesn’t allow the three member localities to negotiate or enter into mediation. He said the bill doesn’t legislate pending litigation, but instead allows the members of RSA to mediate and negotiate while protecting bondholders, since the bill would require they be part of the process. He said if the bill isn’t passed, the only thing left would be really nasty litigation, which may still not resolve the issues unless the court allows Greene County to withdraw from RSA.
Reeves disagreed, stating existing code doesn’t prevent mediation or negotiation between the member counties. Committee chair Sen. Lynwood Lewis Jr. of the 6th District agreed.
Returning to Reeves’ marriage analogy, Habeeb said there are currently barriers that would cause the counties to litigate instead of negotiating or mediating the issue.
“This keeps options open so the counties don’t waste a ton of money they don’t have fighting over a marriage,” he said, stating the bill allows for an “equitable distribution of assets while protecting credits.”
Rob Shinn, who represents RSA, said the bill tries to supersede the Virginia Water Act, which is there to protect all members, including the most vulnerable—which is Madison County. He said if Greene County is allowed out of RSA without an equitable distribution of assets, Madison County would be hurt the most. He said constitutionally you can’t negotiate contractual agreements by legislation.
“The way forward is not to pass the bill,” he said. “The parties have agreed to negotiation.”
Hanger said the disproportion of assets is in part because of the growth that has occurred in Greene County. He said he wants to protect Madison County’s interests because he represents them, but Greene County has 3,000 RSA subscribers while Madison County has 175. Greene County, he said, has already lost significant economic development because it’s unable to address the needs of water and sewer for its growing population.
Dunnavant said the bill appears to direct the member counties to mediation, except for the decisions the legislation had already determined prior to its introduction.
Madison County Attorney Sean Gregg said the county has serious misgivings with the bill and to reference Stanley’s dagger-in-the-back comparison, “(Madison) county feels like over the weekend it woke up with a pretty serious backache.” According to Gregg, some may say Madison County has the least amount of users and thus is the least dog in the fight, but it’s actually the opposite since the county doesn’t have the economies of scale to run its own sewer and water system. He said one of the 175-200 users is the Madison County Public Schools System and Madison County does not have any physical RSA plants within its borders save for a water treatment system that just serves the Town of Madison.
Gregg said there’s been a suggestion that Madison County and Orange County would continue with RSA and work together, but it would be difficult since Orange’s plant is nearly 55 miles away from Madison County in the Lake of the Woods area.
“If the bill is passed, there’s nothing preventing Orange County from deciding to not service Madison County either,” he said. “That’s a huge problem for us.”
Gregg said passing the bill would essentially be changing the rules in the middle of the game and the county believes litigation gives a process to solve the issues. Both he and Shinn said the existing code requiring all three counties to unanimously consent to one member withdrawing protects the most vulnerable.
Lewis said the bill has already achieved Hanger’s objective, which was to bring all three counties to the table. He urged the counties to reach a resolution, noting that many of the same senators return to Richmond, and to the local government committee, year after year.
Favola said she was inclined to let things play out and was unsure if the bill would help or hurt current negotiations.
“I don’t see a pathway forward for this bill,” she said.
Fifth District Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr. made a motion to report the amended bill out of committee. Hanger seconded the motion. However, it failed 2-12 with Spruill and Hanger casting the lone affirmative votes. Reeves abstained.
Hanger said the bill wasn’t personal for him and it has already caused negotiation settlements to begin. He said the three counties have hired Mark Rubin to serve as mediator. Rubin is executive director of the Virginia Center for Consensus Building at Virginia Commonwealth University and is a well-known mediator in the state. He made headlines in 2019 when it was revealed the state paid VCU $300 per hour for his assistance in helping Gov. Ralph Northam, Dominion Energy and other stakeholders negotiate legislation changing how the state regulates Dominion and Appalachian energy companies. He also was a counselor to former Gov. Tim Kaine and did mediation work for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. It’s currently unknown what he’s being paid for his work with RSA.