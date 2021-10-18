Big trucks banned on Rte. 609

Through tractor-trailers are no longer allowed on Fredericksburg Road (Route 609) between U.S. Routes 29 and 33. The Greene County Board of Supervisors requested the ban in September 2021 and the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the change in late summer.

The narrow two-lane road is not compatible for such truck traffic, according to the county. The road is curvy with several hills and there are no shoulders, only ditches. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) classifies Fredericksburg Road as a collector road.

According to the Federal Highway Admin-istration, “Collectors are major and minor roads that connect local roads and streets with arterials. Collectors provide less mobility than arterials at lower speeds and for shorter distances.”

VDOT has Fred-ericksburg Road classified as a minor collector road designed to provide access to residential properties.

Additionally, there is an alternate route for trucks to get to U.S. 33 and that’s at its intersection with U.S. 29 in Ruckersville. The ban does not ban all tractor-trailers from utilizing the road as those with stops along Fredericksburg Road are permitted—such as delivery trucks, farm trucks and moving trucks.