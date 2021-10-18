Big trucks banned on Rte. 609

Through tractor-trailers are no longer allowed on Fredericksburg Road (Route 609) between U.S. Routes 29 and 33. The Greene County Board of Supervisors requested the ban in September 2021 and the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the change in late summer.
The narrow two-lane road is not compatible for such truck traffic, according to the county. The road is curvy with several hills and there are no shoulders, only ditches. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) classifies Fredericksburg Road as a collector road.
According to the Federal Highway Admin-istration, “Collectors are major and minor roads that connect local roads and streets with arterials. Collectors provide less mobility than arterials at lower speeds and for shorter distances.”
VDOT has Fred-ericksburg Road classified as a minor collector road designed to provide access to residential properties.
Additionally, there is an alternate route for trucks to get to U.S. 33 and that’s at its intersection with U.S. 29 in Ruckersville. The ban does not ban all tractor-trailers from utilizing the road as those with stops along Fredericksburg Road are permitted—such as delivery trucks, farm trucks and moving trucks.
According to VDOT traffic counts, the number of vehicles has jumped dramatically in the past 10 years. The segment between U.S. 33 and Miller Mountain Road has seen a 65% increase in the number of daily vehicles with 1,400 trips in 2019. The segment between Miller Mountain and Dundee Road has seen an increase of 117% in daily traffic with 1,000 vehicles in 2019. The segment between Dundee Road and U.S. 29 has seen an increase of 85% with 1,500 daily trips on that part of Fredericksburg Road. Tractor-trailers make up about 1% of the daily trips on Fredericksburg Road between U.S. 29 and U.S. 33.
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer, who has lived on Fredericksburg Road the majority of her life and has had close calls herself on that road with tractor-trailers, said she was happy to learn of the ban.
“I am very happy and pleased that VDOT listened to the citizens who travel Fredericksburg Road each and every day,” Durrer said. “Thankfully, no one has been hurt while waiting for this. I know of several close calls where a vehicle had to take the ditch when meeting a tractor-trailer. Hopefully the drivers will see the signs—even though they are small—and not travel Fredericksburg Road.”
No one spoke against the resolution during last fall’s public hearing.