BE PREPARED: Flooding: the most common natural disaster

Floods are the most common natural disaster in the United States, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Flooding, which can result from heavy rain from thunderstorms, tropical storms, hurricanes and melting snow runoff, is defined as “temporary overflow of water onto land that is normally dry.”
“Greene County has experienced minor to major flooding from the Rapidan River, South River, Middle River, Lynch River, Roach River, Conway River and Swift Run,” according to Annex G of the Hurricane/Flooding of the Greene County Emergency Operations/All Hazards Plan. Therefore, it makes sense for citizens and emergency services teams to prepare for flooding and water-related emergencies.
Residents living, working or traveling near the rivers mentioned above need to have a plan for what to do if flooding should occur. FEMA recommends that “if you are under a flood warning, find safe shelter right away, and:
- Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
- Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
- Depending on the type of flooding:
- Evacuate if told to do so.
- Move to higher ground or a higher floor.
- Stay where you are.
Every family should have a plan, build a “Go Kit” and seek a reliable source of information. Go to www.FEMA.gov/Ready for details and information.
Local fire departments are preparing for flooding, as well. Many members have completed training, water-rescue personal protective equipment has been purchased and efforts are on-going to raise funds to purchase a specialized water rescue boat. The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County (PSFGC) continues with an effort to raise funds for the watercraft. The boat will be used by the three volunteer fire companies—Stanardsville, Ruckersville and Dyke—to respond to water emergencies like those experienced in June 2018 off Rocky Road in Stanardsville.
The specialized water rescue boat is a NRS E-140 Self-Bailing Raft. The specialized craft will function as the platform for conducting water rescue activities in a safe manner for persons being rescued and rescue operators as well. Due to the cost of the watercraft, the foundation is accepting donations from Greene County citizens to help pay for it.
The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization formed in response to safety concerns of a rapidly growing county. The mission of the foundation is to work in partnership with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Greene County courts and other community groups to help fund programs that will enhance public safety and community well-being for all in Greene County.
Online donations can be made at http://psfgc.org or donations can be mailed to Public Safety Foundation (PSFGC), 10005 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, Virginia 22973.
Another valuable resource from FEMA is the Flood Map Service Center. By entering an address, a place, or longitude/latitude coordinates you can assess your risk for flooding. Go to: www.fema.gov/flood-maps/products-tools/products and enter your location to see your vulnerability for flooding. Flood zones were recently changed that include many new areas in Greene County, including those in the Twin Lakes subdivision.
For additional information about the water rescue boat, contact the
foundation Vice-President Steve Bowman at s388bow@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!