BE PREPARED: Flooding: the most common natural disaster

Every family should have a plan, build a “Go Kit” and seek a reliable source of information. Go to www.FEMA.gov/Ready for details and information.

Local fire departments are preparing for flooding, as well. Many members have completed training, water-rescue personal protective equipment has been purchased and efforts are on-going to raise funds to purchase a specialized water rescue boat. The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County (PSFGC) continues with an effort to raise funds for the watercraft. The boat will be used by the three volunteer fire companies—Stanardsville, Ruckersville and Dyke—to respond to water emergencies like those experienced in June 2018 off Rocky Road in Stanardsville.

The specialized water rescue boat is a NRS E-140 Self-Bailing Raft. The specialized craft will function as the platform for conducting water rescue activities in a safe manner for persons being rescued and rescue operators as well. Due to the cost of the watercraft, the foundation is accepting donations from Greene County citizens to help pay for it.