Bama Works Fund helps area nonprofits recover

The Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band has made grants in Charlottesville and the surrounding seven counties since its founding in 1998. In 2020, new partnerships are allowing the fund to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

In early March, the fund announced $536,000 in grant money to 85 organizations in the area, 32 of which serve residents in Greene County. Feeding Greene Inc., the food bank of Greene County, was the only nonprofit organization headquartered within Greene to receive grant money through this program.

Other grant recipients which serve Greene residents include: American Red Cross; Animal Care Assistance Program; Blue Ridge Area Food Bank; Charlottesville Catholic School; Community Histories and Digital Humanities/Jordy Yager; Dogs Deserve Better; Friends Cancer Support Companions/Suzanne Hope Fund; Gateway Homes Inc.; Girls on the Run of Central Virginia; Hospice of the Piedmont; Jefferson Area Board for Aging; Legal Aid Justice Center; Market Central; Mediation Center of Charlottesville; On Our Own Charlottesville; PACEM; Partner for Mental Health; Postpartum Support Virginia; Rivanna Conservation Alliance; Sexual Assault Resource Agency; The Bridge Line; The White Pig Animal Sanctuary Inc.; Virginia Foundation for Community College Education; Virginia Institute of Autism; Virginia Wilderness Committee; VPM PBS (formerly Community Idea Stations); VSDB Foundation; Whole Woman’s Health Alliance; Wildlife Center of Virginia; and Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on our nonprofit sector and has laid bare longstanding racial inequalities in our communities,” Brennan Gould, president and CEO of the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, said. “We are extremely grateful to partner with Bama Works to support the array of organizations who make our region just, caring, and vibrant. Our initial response to the pandemic would not have been possible without the generosity of Dave Matthews Band. This special grant round is part of their long legacy of generosity and commitment to the Charlottesville area.”