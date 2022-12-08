Baker bring home Freestyle Mustache championship title

Robert “Bob” Baker of Ruckersville has grown his TikTok to 1.2 million followers with a total of 22.5 million likes. But the real star of the show is his impressive mustache, dubbed Elliot Norris. Together the pair brought home the title of 2022 Beard Champ USA Freestyle Mustache champion to Greene County.

However, Baker hasn’t always had the facial hair he does today. After leaving the Army in 2005, he began to grow facial hair but would shave it off every few months until coworkers challenged him to grow out his beard for an entire year at the end of 2018.

During this time, Baker was able to figure out how to properly take care of facial hair, using beard wash, oil and balms, as opposed to simply using regular shampoo, and made his experience much more enjoyable than previous attempts at growing facial hair.

He then looked into entering competitions but saw that there were none local and decided to make his own. In November of 2019, the competition in partnership with Decipher Brewing raised over $1,100 for the UVA men’s prostate cancer research center.

Baker was then set to compete in a beard competition with the RVA league but the April 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. A few months later he decided to shave off his beard and see what he would look like with just a mustache. After this, he was approached by multiple companies about trying out their mustache waxes and has worked with Death Grip Wax for several years now.

Later in 2020, Death Grip offered to sponsor Baker in the competition, which was held online via Twitch as the pandemic was still at its height. He submitted his video in October of 2020 and watched live as he was named the 2020 USA Beard Champ USA National Handlebar Mustache Champion.

Through his champion titles, Baker was then able to land a speaking role in “Alexander the Brain,” a bare knuckle boxing film.

“This was a bucket list achievement for sure, to be in a bare knuckle film,” Baker shared. “Since a young age, bare knuckle boxers were the pinnacle of handlebar mustaches for me. So being one in a film was a dream come true.”

He saw the lead actor, Jacob Ames, had a large following on TikTok and decided to make his own account in the hopes of filming some content together. Since April of 2021, Baker’s account, @bobandelliothismustache, has gained almost 1.3 million followers, earning 30,000 followers and having a viral video within his first week on the platform.

“My social media motto is be you, be genuine and let your passions flow,” says Baker. “It is my goal, my mission by sharing my routines online that I inspire more to take the facial hair journey like I have. There are many categories of mustaches. There is the Hungarian, the chevron, the pencil, the petite handlebar, the walrus, the handlebar, the English, the Dali and many more. They come in different lengths and sizes, all are beautiful.”

Baker has also worked with Movember to help spread awareness about men’s health issues.

Sponsored by Death Grip Wax once again, Baker competed in the 2021 Beard Champ USA national beard and mustache championship, placing second in the handlebar mustache competition.

Last month, the 2022 Beard Champ USA National Beard and Mustache Championship took place in Casper, Wyoming, where Baker once again represented Death Grip Wax team, along with eight others. Baker took home the title of 2022 Beard Champ USA Freestyle Mustache champion.

Baker’s next goal is compete next year at the World Beard and Mustache championship June in Germany.

To keep up with Baker (and Elliot Norris), you can follow @bobandelliothismustache on TikTok and Instagram.