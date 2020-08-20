Award-winning fleece taken from area farmer

A Stanardsville shepherdess said someone recently took a national title winning fleece from her home, valued at $1,000, and she just wants it back.

“The nicest thing I can say is at least they didn’t take the animal,” said Stormy Stark.

The fleece won best in show for uncoated fleece at nationals in Maryland in 2018. It also won third place in the country against coated and uncoated fleece, Stark said.

But the journey to get there started in 2012. At that time her mom had purebred Lincoln sheep—Stark has since taken over the business from her—and was selling fleece at a show. Spinners purchase the fleece, wash it and spin it into yarn for their projects.

“I bought a Wensleydale ram seven years ago because I fell in love with the animal, not because I wanted to crossbreed,” she said. “I walked past him at the national fleece show and he baaed. The breeder said he’d never made a sound. I started petting him and then walked away and he baaed. Every time I left, he cried. I said, ‘mom we’re buying that ram’.”

Once they’d sold all the fleeces that day, Stark took the proceeds and purchased the ram, which the breeder was set to show the next day. Stark showed the ram and he took second in the country.

“Everybody laughed because I bought him the day before and his price quadrupled the next day,” Stark said. “So, I spent a lot of time looking up genetics and breeding after that.”

Wensleydales have fine, almost silken fleece and lower lanolin, she said. Lincolns have higher lanolin, a bit thicker fleece and a longer lock.