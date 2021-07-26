Audit: RSA on solid financial footing in 2021

“The budget is adopted on a basis consistent with generally accepted accounting principles,” the audit states. “Budgetary control is exercised at the department level. Any changes to the budget as adopted require board approval.” The budget year for RSA is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of any given year.

The line item with the most variance from budgeted to actual in 2020 was the legal/bond/bank fees item.

In 2020, the authority exceeded the legal line item by more than $162,833, as it budgeted only $37,600 for that line item. According to the financial documents from the July 15 Board of Members meeting, RSA had overspent the 2021 budget line item for legal by $209,146; it had budgeted $59,800. Looking over minutes of the past year of meetings, no budget amendments were voted on by the board regarding any line item budget changes.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to RSA for the 2019 fiscal year. “RSA has received this prestigious award 36 of the last 37 years,” the audit states.

Board members offered thanks to the management staff at RSA for its cooperation in the audit preparations.

“Thanks to Tim (Clemons) and to Trace (Gaskins) but also pass along thanks to the rest of the staff and all the folks,” said Troy Coppage of Madison.

