Audit: RSA on solid financial footing in 2021

At the end of 2020, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) had about $10.7 million in unrestricted cash reserves, according to the most recent audit by Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates PLLC.
Ben Packett, a manager at the accounting firm, presented the findings for the audit covering 2019 and 2020 at the July 15 RSA Board of Members meeting in Orange County.
RSA was created by resolutions between Madison, Orange and Greene counties in 1969 to provide water and sewer services for the communities.
Packett said the unrestricted cash reserves represent about 107% of total operating expenses for the authority.
“Typically benchmarks that are provided to local governments and other governmental organizations are around 25%,” Packett said.
Four auditors were onsite at RSA in February to evaluate the records and test internal controls for the authority’s record-keeping, to which Packett said they found no “deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses.”
Board of Members Chairman Lee Frame, of Orange County, asked whether the records were easy to review.
“Relatively, I’d say,” Packett answered.
“Does RSA typically have to make a lot of adjusting journal entries at the end of the year?” Madison member Carty Yowell asked.
“For RSA no,” Packett said. “I believe most years we have zero or one entries. For other clients of a similar nature, yeah, we typically have.”
In 2020, the authority’s overall net position increased by more than $1 million and in 2019 it increased by roughly $1.1 million, according to the audit.
At the end of 2020, RSA had $6.7 million in longtime bonds, roughly a 9% decrease year over year, the audit notes.
In 2020, RSA spent $595,720 for Orange County sewer system upgrades, $217,678 in Madison County water system upgrades and $117,491 in Greene County water system upgrades.
According to a letter within the audit by RSA General Manager Tim Clemons, water and sewer revenues make up 92% of RSA’s operating revenue in 2020.
The revenues decreased by over $1 million from 2019 to 2020 and increased by $1.9 million in 2019 over 2018.
The RSA board did not shut off water for those who did not pay during much of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Clemons noted in his letter that RSA “incurred $165,764 in operating losses as compared to operating gains of $358,800 in 2019.”
RSA is a jointly governed organization by the three counties and not a component unit of any of the participating governments, the audit notes. Additionally, the audit notes that the budget is not legally required to be adopted; it is prepared by management of RSA.
“The budget is adopted on a basis consistent with generally accepted accounting principles,” the audit states. “Budgetary control is exercised at the department level. Any changes to the budget as adopted require board approval.” The budget year for RSA is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of any given year.
The line item with the most variance from budgeted to actual in 2020 was the legal/bond/bank fees item.
In 2020, the authority exceeded the legal line item by more than $162,833, as it budgeted only $37,600 for that line item. According to the financial documents from the July 15 Board of Members meeting, RSA had overspent the 2021 budget line item for legal by $209,146; it had budgeted $59,800. Looking over minutes of the past year of meetings, no budget amendments were voted on by the board regarding any line item budget changes.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to RSA for the 2019 fiscal year. “RSA has received this prestigious award 36 of the last 37 years,” the audit states.
Board members offered thanks to the management staff at RSA for its cooperation in the audit preparations.
“Thanks to Tim (Clemons) and to Trace (Gaskins) but also pass along thanks to the rest of the staff and all the folks,” said Troy Coppage of Madison.