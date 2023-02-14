With $1 billion in proposed tax cuts dividing them, the House of Delegates and Senate agree that teachers, state employees and state-supported local government workers deserve a pay raise in the face of inflation.

The competing budgets that the House and Senate money committees proposed Sunday both include an additional 2% raise for public employees — on top of the 5% raise already due for state employees, teachers and other public employees in the fiscal year that will begin on July 1. The Senate budget includes a $1,000 bonus for teachers and state employees on Dec. 1. The House spending plan proposes additional state money for incentives and performance bonuses to help hire and keep skilled public employees.

The compensation package recognizes the effect of high inflation on the cost of living and a tight labor market that has made it harder to hire and keep skilled employees including teachers, law enforcement officers and health care workers — an issue that is impacting nursing homes and behavioral health in particular. Both budgets include money to raise pay for community services boards — in Richmond, a behavioral health authority — that provide community services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities or addiction.

“The intent is to pay a market wage and not pit similar groups against one another,” House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, told the committee during its annual budget rollout.

But agreement between the House and Senate budgets ends at the edge of a gulf that exists between them over $1 billion in tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed, less than a year after winning legislative approval for $4 billion in tax cuts amid flush state revenues in his first year in office.

Youngkin said in a statement Sunday evening: “When I presented my proposed budget amendments in December, I said we needed to lower taxes to make Virginia more competitive for families and businesses, invest more in education to help children recover from learning loss, invest more to recruit 2,000 new law enforcement heroes, and take a major first step in transforming our behavioral health system.

“Those are still our goals, and I look forward to reviewing today’s proposals from the House and Senate. I am confident that working together with Chairman Knight and Co-chairs Howell and Barker, we can get the job done for Virginians.”

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said of Youngkin’s proposals for additional tax cuts: “To go further at this time would be premature given the inflationary pressures our economy has been experiencing.”

She instead emphasized what she calls an opportunity to gain lost ground in other priorities, such as public education, health and human services and public safety.

In her opening comments, she said: “Today we put down a marker to do an additional $1 billion for K-12 education to make sure our children are receiving the support they need academically and emotionally.”

The Senate is counting $444 million that Youngkin included for K-12 public education in the budget he proposed in December, but adding almost $589 million in direct aid to schools and almost $271 million to remove the cap on state aid for school support staff imposed in 2010 to balance the budget in the face of the Great Recession. The assembly partially restored the state help for localities last year.

“We got it done in two years,” Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, said after the meeting. “That will help localities, and that will help schools.”

The Senate also included $58.1 million in additional basic aid for local school divisions, which learned a little more than a week ago that the Department of Education had told them last June to expect almost $202 million more than they actually were supposed to receive from the state for public education in the new two-year budget. The mistake arose because the department’s tool for estimating allocations to school divisions did not reflect “hold harmless” payments to localities to compensate for the repeal of the portion of the sales tax on groceries devoted to public education.

The proposed House budget includes just $4.9 million, but the appropriations committee said their budget already includes additional sales tax revenue, estimated at $90.5 million in this year alone, adjusted for changes in enrollment.

“No school system is going to get less per pupil than they had last year,” Knight said in an interview after the House committee meeting.

Barker wasn’t impressed. “When you look at $4.9 million, you don’t look serious,” he said.

Both committees voted unanimously to approve their different budget proposals, but that does not mean every member agrees with the priorities. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said the divide between the House and Senate over tax cuts and higher spending has been clear since the assembly convened last month.

“It’s going to play out in the budget negotiations,” said Norment, who called the Senate plan “fairly well balanced,” despite the absence of tax cuts for which he advocated.

Each full chamber will next debate and pass its own version of the budget and reject the spending plan from the other chamber. That will set up a conference committee of senior lawmakers from the House and Senate who will seek a compromise before the legislature is scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 25.

As always, some surprises are buried in both budget plans.

The House budget proposal includes a plan for a new football stadium authority to lure the Washington Commanders NFL franchise from Maryland to Northern Virginia. The Senate proposal would block the administration’s apparent interest in taking over Old City Hall, renovated as part of a massive transformation of the seat of government around Capitol Square that the assembly approved in 2016.

The old budget deal reduced the size of the new General Assembly Building, but ensured that half of the national historic landmark would house the Capitol Police and the Division of Legislative Automated Systems, both critical to operation of the legislature. In its proposed budget, the Senate directed that the assembly’s Joint Committee on Rules would control occupancy of the building under the administration of the House and Senate clerks.

A Senate committee recently defeated three House bills to bar abortion after certain junctures, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in jeopardy. One of the defeated measures was a Youngkin-backed bill to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, posted on Twitter Sunday that the House budget includes his amendment to strip a provision that would have allocated $50,000 to fund the incarceration of violators of the proposed 15-week abortion law. The 15-week bill, sponsored by Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, which the Senate Education and Health Committee defeated Jan. 26, would have made it a Class 4 felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for a licensed physician to perform an abortion in violation of the law. A House committee did not even take up the House version of the 15-week bill, seeing no path forward.

Battle lines also are drawn between the two budget committees — and the governor’s office — over funding for economic development and transportation.

The House budget includes $600 million that was already approved last year or proposed by the governor to invest in making large sites ready for big business prospects, but would move about $200 million into a reconstituted fund for the state to acquire sites for economic development.

The Senate budget would move in the opposite direction, taking $450 million out of the site acquisitions fund and adding $250 million to the Virginia Business Ready Sites program, which Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, said would “focus on local economic development authorities making decisions and acquiring sites for business prospects.”

The budget committees also are divided over Youngkin’s proposal to set aside $300 million for a “transportation project opportunity fund” that he wants to control to make grants for improvements to support economic development projects, such as encouraging the FBI to move its new headquarters from Washington to Northern Virginia. Both chambers have rolled back the governor’s attempt to limit legislative oversight of grants from the fund, but the House has supported his attempt to divert $200 million in designated transportation funds into economic development, while the Senate proposes the use of $100 million in general fund tax revenues instead.

“This will ensure there are sufficient resources to quickly respond to economic development opportunities while protecting funds designated for making our highways and streets safer, providing transit services, and maintaining our transportation infrastructure,” said Barker, who chairs the finance transportation subcommittee.

Northern Virginia legislators support Virginia’s bid to bring the FBI headquarters to Fairfax County, but Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said, “We don’t need a new fund for that.”

Sickles and other House Democrats also are uneasy over the assembly’s increasing use of budget earmarks for transportation projects, bypassing the Smart Scale program for objectively ranking projects on need.

The assembly set the precedent by including $320 million last year and $150 million this year to complete the widening of Interstate 64 between Richmond and Hampton Roads. This year, the House budget proposes to spend $150 million in general fund tax dollars to widen a short section of Interstate 81 in Roanoke and Botetourt counties. The Senate would go further, putting $250 million into improvements on I-81.

“Slippery slope,” Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, said after the House meeting.

Barker responded, “We’re getting things done.”