The Orange County Board of Supervisors has released its proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes a 9.8% overall increase in spending and one notable omission from the county’s contributions to external entities.

Deputy County Administrator Glenda Bradley presented the proposed budget during the March 28 board of supervisors meeting. The total for all funds proposed in the 2024 fiscal year is $143.5 million, an increase of $12.8 million from the previous year.

Changes in funding to external entities and regional funding are planned to increase by $110,929 and mostly comprise incremental increases to previously funded organizations, with one significant exception: the Arts Center in Orange. The proposed budget includes no funding for the nonprofit organization, compared to the $9,000 originally adopted for the 2023 fiscal year.

The decision not to fund the Arts Center in the upcoming year follows a previous move by supervisors to return a $4,500 Virginia Commission for the Arts grant to the state that had been previously designated for the organization. On Jan. 24, supervisors voted 4-1 without discussion to return the funds, after social media controversy regarding a fashion design class taught by a local drag performer which was scheduled to take place at the arts center but subsequently canceled.

At the time of the initial decision, Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Johnson wrote in an email, “The Board felt that the Arts Center was hosting or promoting certain programming that a majority of Orange County citizens would not support.” Johnson did not say which programming was at issue.

The Orange County Review has obtained a copy of the results of a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to the board by a private individual for correspondences related to the Arts Center. In an email dated Jan. 14, Johnson replied to a message opposing the class by Orange County School Board Member Chelsea Quintern, thanking her for the information and saying he intended to “follow up on it.” A forwarded version of the email sent by Johnson to an Arts Center board member the same day simply said, “Really?”

On Jan. 18, Johnson responded to an email from an individual who requested that the county cease funding to the Arts Center, including an exhortation to “protect children from adults who prey on them with sexually explicit agendas.” Johnson said that he agreed with the individual’s comments and outlined the board’s plan to defund the center thorough the county’s budget process.

Since then, no public discussion has occurred by supervisors regarding potential ongoing funding of the Arts Center in future fiscal years, including during Tuesday’s meeting.

In response to a recent request for comment, Voorhees said, “A budget request was submitted for FY24 by the Arts Center in Orange. Because it is not proposed for funding, the grant application paperwork has not been submitted to the VCA.”

When asked who had made the decision not to propose funding for the Arts Center in the upcoming fiscal year, Johnson responded that “the Board of Supervisors make [sic] all decisions as to discretionary funding” and that “the decision was to continue the Arts Center funding.”

Johnson also said that “the list of groups funded is by no means exhaustive nor meant to reward one group or punish another” and that “the Board of Supervisors has never presumed to tell any of these groups how to conduct their spending but as with any discretionary spending, the Board can choose to increase, decrease, or eliminate funding to any specific entity.”

Johnson declined to provide any further explanation for the decision to remove the nonprofit organization from the budget. The Arts Center is the only entity in 2024 fiscal year to have its funding eliminated, and a search of the county website shows that Orange County has included the Arts Center in its budgets every year since at least 2012. Programs at the nonprofit center include exhibits, classes and outreach to organizations such as Dogwood Village Senior Living, Orange County Head Start and the Boys and Girls Club of Orange.

In response for a request for comment, Arts Center Executive Director Anna Pillow confirmed that the center had submitted a request for funding to the county in late December and she had not received any communications from the county about the request since that time.

Other proposed changes to the county budget include an increase in the cigarette tax rate from 12 cents per pack to the maximum allowed rate of 40 cents. During its 2020 session, the Virginia General Assembly authorized localities to impose their own cigarette taxes of no more than 40 cents per pack. The county projects an estimated $417,956 in additional revenue in fiscal year 2024 stemming from the proposed change.

Personal property tax increases on automobiles, trucks and motorcycles will increase 50 cents, from $3.25 to $3.75 per $100 of assessed value. County Administrator Theodore Voorhees said that the higher rate is in response to falling vehicle values over the past year. Even with the increase, the county anticipates a reduction of approximately $1.3 million in revenue from automobile taxes in the 2024 fiscal year.

Initially, the budget included an increase in real estate taxes of 3 cents per $100 of assessed value. However, the board decided to shift the increase to personal property to allow the real estate tax to remain at the current rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. An updated list of proposed tax rates can be found on the county’s website.

Budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year include funding two new fire department rescue engines, increased staffing and contributions to further the development of the Orange County Broadband Authority. In addition, the county plans to increase the minimum wage for its employees to $15 per hour, falling in line with Virginia Code which mandates a $15-per-hour minimum wage to be implemented statewide no later than Jan. 1, 2026.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing during its meeting on April 18 to receive comments on the proposed budget and tax rates. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Orange County Public Safety Building at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange.

Written comments should be submitted to Alyson Simpson at asimpson@orangecountyva.gov or P.O. Box 111 in Orange no later than April 18 at noon. A livestream of the meeting will be available online. A vote on the proposed budget is scheduled to take place one week later on April 25. For more information, call the county administrator’s office at (540) 672-3313.