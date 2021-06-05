Art Guild, Tech Center team up to help Greene Commons

The plan was in place when school closed last March due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we ordered (the parts) and then the school year stopped and they couldn’t do anything,” Rundgren said. “After they started again, they began to work on it and it was a slow process. Building materials have gone sky-high and it ended up costing us more than we had planned on.”

Berger was concerned about continuing the project in the fall, but the guild stepped in once again.

“(Mallory) estimated originally that it would be about $1,000 and then COVID hit,” she said. “It took longer to get the supplies, and the cost doubled. So when the price came back and the building was finished, (I asked) do we want to do some fundraising to pay for it? And the art guild said … we have enough. They’ve been fantastic.”

“The Barn Quilt project has been so successful that we have been able to do a lot more than we ever thought we could,” Rundgren said. “We had the funds and they needed the shed—and they have been good to us.”