Art Guild, Tech Center team up to help Greene Commons

Thomas Mallory’s Building Trades students at the Greene County Technical Education Center have built a 10- by 14-foot storage building to hold signage, sun shades, cleaning supplies and tools for the Greene County Farmers Market at Greene Commons. The project was funded by the generous support of the Art Guild of Greene, one of this year’s market vendors, thanks to efforts by guild treasurer Vyvyan Rundgren.
“I was at an Art Guild meeting and I always make a plea for help for things … I said we need a shed but I don’t know how much it’s going to cost,” said Judy Berger, market manager. “Vyvyan took the ball and ran with it; she’s the one that spoke to Thomas Mallory and lined it up so that they would build the thing.”
The Tech Center students have previously built homes for Habitat for Humanity and recently constructed an outdoor learning space in the school courtyard, measuring distance between benches to allow for social distancing. Mallory collaborated with the Greene Commons board to choose colors that matched the other buildings at the site, and the finished product was a gift from the guild to the board, to use for storing materials year-round.
“Having the students involved was kind of like a no-brainer,” Rundgren said. “They were willing to build it, and the price was right at the time. The students learn valuable skills, giving them opportunities in the future, and (Mallory) not only teaches skills, but he teaches patience, by example. He is excellent when working with students.”
The plan was in place when school closed last March due to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we ordered (the parts) and then the school year stopped and they couldn’t do anything,” Rundgren said. “After they started again, they began to work on it and it was a slow process. Building materials have gone sky-high and it ended up costing us more than we had planned on.”
Berger was concerned about continuing the project in the fall, but the guild stepped in once again.
“(Mallory) estimated originally that it would be about $1,000 and then COVID hit,” she said. “It took longer to get the supplies, and the cost doubled. So when the price came back and the building was finished, (I asked) do we want to do some fundraising to pay for it? And the art guild said … we have enough. They’ve been fantastic.”
“The Barn Quilt project has been so successful that we have been able to do a lot more than we ever thought we could,” Rundgren said. “We had the funds and they needed the shed—and they have been good to us.”
The art guild is one of 23 vendors selling at the open-air market, which runs every Saturday until the end of October, from 8 a.m. to noon. Now that the pavilion and stage are once more available to rent (greenecommons.com/rental-application), the new shed will store equipment to keep the stage open for public and private events or musical performances.
The newly designed barn quilt featuring market products—meat and eggs, vegetables, bread and pastries, music and arts and crafts—will be hung on the shed during the market this Saturday, weather permitting, and is one of more than 140 that make up the Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail (exploregreene.com/explore/barn-quilt-trail).
Greene Commons is at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville, behind the county administration building. Contact greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.