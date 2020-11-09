Animals seized from Dyke property

More than 100 animals were seized from a property on Bacon Hollow Road on Friday, Nov. 6, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control division has been investigating numerous reports of animals that weren’t being properly cared for, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“The issues with the treatment and condition of the animals led to a search warrant being obtained,” the release stated.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control division, along with a state licensed veterinarian, went to the location in Dyke and executed the search warrant for the property on Friday, Nov. 6. The state licensed veterinarian determined that all animals were in need of veterinarian care and needed to be seized, the sheriff’s office said. Various species of animals were seized, including a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and dogs. There was a total of 131 animals seized from this location.

The owner of the animals, Harold E. Johnson Jr., is still being investigated and charges will be obtained, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers and organizations that donated their time and resources to come out and help. Some of the organizations that assisted areL Southern HosPETality LLC.; Feel Better Farm; Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge; and Hopes Equine Legacy.