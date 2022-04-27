Anderson announces endorsement from Sup. Lamb

Derrick Anderson, candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District, received April 19 the endorsement of Greene County Board of Supervisor, Davis Lamb.

“Derrick is a proven leader with an impressive military and constitutional background. I have total confidence in his ability to lead in Congress on day 1 and will look out for everyone in Greene County. With everything occurring domestically and globally, Derrick is the person we need in Congress during these trying times,” said Supervisor Davis Lamb.

“I’m honored to receive Supervisor Lamb’s endorsement. Supervisor Lamb has a great understanding of the needs of the people in Greene County, and agricultural issues that the community faces. Being a farmer himself, his perspective will be extremely valuable to me and my campaign,” said Anderson.

Derrick Anderson is a native of Spotsylvania County, a graduate of Courtland High School, was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech, and received his J.D. from Georgetown Law. He is a former Special Forces “Green Beret” with 6 tours of duty overseas, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and various countries throughout the Middle East. Derrick was named to the NRCC Young Gun’s “On the Radar” list, and is being supported by SealPAC and multiple sitting members of Congress, including the only Green Beret in Congress, Mike Waltz.

