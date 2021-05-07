 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amicus Road bridge will be closed next week
0 comments

Amicus Road bridge will be closed next week

  • 0

Emergency repairs to the bridge on Route 633 (Amicus Road) at Twin Lakes in Greene County will require closing the bridge from Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13.

The road will be closed at Morning Glory Road to the south and mailbox 5004 to the north. Local traffic should use alternate routes around the closure; through traffic should stay on U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail). Message boards have been placed on Route 633 to alert drivers of next week's closure.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Record brings home 14 awards
News

Record brings home 14 awards

The Greene County Record earned four first-place awards from the annual Virginia Press Association (VPA) contest last week and 14 awards in to…

Greene’s RSA exit given OK
News

Greene’s RSA exit given OK

In a stunning turn of events, Greene County has been given unanimous consent April 13 by Orange and Madison boards of supervisors to leave the…

Man, 44, charged with solicitation
News

Man, 44, charged with solicitation

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit Friday, April 16, arrested a Barboursville man for allegedly s…

PC to hear rezoning request
News

PC to hear rezoning request

The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Wednesday, April 21, for a rezoning of 65 acres near T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert