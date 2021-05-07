Amicus Road bridge will be closed next week

Emergency repairs to the bridge on Route 633 (Amicus Road) at Twin Lakes in Greene County will require closing the bridge from Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13.

The road will be closed at Morning Glory Road to the south and mailbox 5004 to the north. Local traffic should use alternate routes around the closure; through traffic should stay on U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail). Message boards have been placed on Route 633 to alert drivers of next week's closure.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.