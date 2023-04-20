American Legion Post 128 needs help from the community to place American Flags at the graves of each of the veterans within Greene County in recognition of Memorial Day.

If you know of a veteran’s grave that does not have a flag, please gather as much information as possible regarding the grave (location, name, dates, branch of service, photos of the headstones) and provide the information to the Legion so this information can be added to the database.

If you find veterans’ graves while out placing flags that the Legion does not have on its list, American Legion Post 128 wants that information as well, and will update its database for future events.

If you have a cemetery on your private land, please be aware people may be placing flags on Saturday, May 27. If you’d prefer, you can request flags and place them yourself.

The Legion has the county broken down into quadrants:

The west quadrant includes 17 locations and 115 veterans. There are nine public cemeteries—Evergreen Cemetery, Gentry United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gibson Chapel Cemetery, Hightop Pentecostal Cemetery, Mission Home Church Cemetery, Mount Hermon Mennonite Cemetery, Mount Olivet Church Cemetery, Saint James Mission Cemetery, and Wyatt Mountain Mission Cemetery. There are also eight private cemeteries—Dean Graveyard, Lawson Family Cemetery, Lydia Community Cemetery, Lydia Free Pentecostal Cemetery, Mitchell Davis Family Cemetery, Morris Graveyard, Naylor-Dickerson Family Cemetery, and Smithland Graveyard.

The north quadrant includes 21 locations and 125 veterans. There are six public cemeteries: Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Middle River Free Pentecostal Cemetery, Mount Coran Baptist Church Cemetery, Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Shiloh Church of the Brethren Cemetery, and Stanardsville Public Cemetery. There are 15 private cemeteries: Arrington Graveyard, Beadles Graveyard, Breeden Graveyard, Brock Graveyard, Dades Graveyard, Miller Cemetery, Mills Graveyard, Moyers Cemetery, Shelton Graveyard, Shifflett Graveyard, Shifflett Family Cemetery, Taylor Graveyard, Taylor Family Graveyard, Taylor/Fletcher Cemetery, and Thisdell Graveyard.

The east quadrant includes 9 locations and 101 veterans. There are three public cemeteries: Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Ruckersville Community Cemetery, and Westover United Methodist Church Cemetery. There are six private cemeteries: Brown Graveyard, Burton Family Cemetery, Frye Family Cemetery, Morris Family Graveyard, Shipp Family Cemetery, and Thornton Family Cemetery.

The south quadrant includes 20 locations and 79 veterans. There are five public cemeteries: Cedar Grove Church of Brethren Cemetery, Mount Paran United Methodist Church, Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Shiloh Baptist Church Main Cemetery, and Spring Hill Baptist Cemetery. There are 15 private cemeteries: Breeden’s Cemetery, Daniels Family Cemetery, Deane Graveyard, Dowell Graveyard, Dunnivan Cemetery, Early Family Cemetery, Frye Family Cemetery, Geer/Southard Cemetery, Gilbert Family Cemetery, Madison Family Cemetery, McDaniel Graveyard, Murray Family Cemetery, Redmond Family Cemetery, Thomas Graveyard, and Wetsel Family Cemetery.

The Legion does not want to miss any veterans’ graves, so if a cemetery is missing from the list or on your land, please let the Legion know.

To help place flags this Memorial Day, meet at the Post at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dress for the weather and wear suitable footgear. The Post is 636 Madison Road in Stanardsville. If you have unserviceable American flags, bring them to the Legion Post so they may be disposed of properly.

For further information or to request flags for private cemeteries on your land, contact Post 128’s flag coordinator at alp128flags @earthlink.net.