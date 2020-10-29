Agriculture conservation assistance funds available

Agricultural lands in Greene County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices.

Although significant program signup recently occurred under last year’s record levels of funding, additional funds continue to be available and now is a good time to contact district staff and explore project options. CSWCD expects program funding to remain available into next year although funding amounts beyond that are unknown. Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time. Any potential economic impacts on program funding from the pandemic are totally unknown at this time.

The commonwealth is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects arrive. The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline of 2025 approaches.