A family’s grief a year later: Brian Dudley was murdered last summer but the hurt continues

It’s been more than a year since Brian Keith Dudley was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Stanardsville and his family’s grief is still as great as it was on July 10, 2019.

“It’s been a grief that I would never want a family to ever have to go through,” said Kim Williams, Dudley’s cousin. “It’s a grief that only God can heal. His mama can barely look in a mirror sometimes because the grief is so hard; it’s just ridiculous. And to watch his son, who all he has is an image of his father on a telephone to look at and to experience him asking where his dad is; it’s hard.”

Dudley was 37 years old at the time of his death, working at Wolf’s Fixin’s in Ruckersville and the father of a now 9-year-old son that Williams lovingly calls “little Brian.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, in connection with Dudley’s death. The arrest came more than a year after Dudley was found in his car on Dundee Road in Stanardsville with it in park and the engine still idling.

Williams, who grew up in Greene alongside Dudley, said she last saw him about two weeks prior to his death. She said she can’t recall a time that her cousin wasn’t smiling.

“He was the jokester,” she said. “He always greeted everybody with the biggest smile and biggest bear hug. When my brother told me that he had passed away, it took my breath away because I just saw him and the first thing I saw was his smile and I said ‘man, I’m going to miss that smile’.”