A family’s grief a year later: Brian Dudley was murdered last summer but the hurt continues

It’s been more than a year since Brian Keith Dudley was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Stanardsville and his family’s grief is still as great as it was on July 10, 2019.
“It’s been a grief that I would never want a family to ever have to go through,” said Kim Williams, Dudley’s cousin. “It’s a grief that only God can heal. His mama can barely look in a mirror sometimes because the grief is so hard; it’s just ridiculous. And to watch his son, who all he has is an image of his father on a telephone to look at and to experience him asking where his dad is; it’s hard.”
Dudley was 37 years old at the time of his death, working at Wolf’s Fixin’s in Ruckersville and the father of a now 9-year-old son that Williams lovingly calls “little Brian.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, in connection with Dudley’s death. The arrest came more than a year after Dudley was found in his car on Dundee Road in Stanardsville with it in park and the engine still idling.
Williams, who grew up in Greene alongside Dudley, said she last saw him about two weeks prior to his death. She said she can’t recall a time that her cousin wasn’t smiling.
“He was the jokester,” she said. “He always greeted everybody with the biggest smile and biggest bear hug. When my brother told me that he had passed away, it took my breath away because I just saw him and the first thing I saw was his smile and I said ‘man, I’m going to miss that smile’.”
Both Williams and Dudley graduated from William Monroe High School and grew up playing sports together.
“We played basketball pretty much every other day and every weekend,” she said. “We used to go to the field all the time and play baseball and softball. He was very athletic and he loved baseball. Now his son, from what I hear, is a good baseball player and when I last saw him we had a long conversation about it. I said, ‘remember when your mom used to drag you out in the field every hot summer day?’”
The family is very close, Williams said, and it’s been tough seeing that grief in her family.
“I’ve never been really close to somebody who had to grieve and not really know the cause, like someone who wasn’t sick,” she said. “It’s so confusing and so devastating to watch. You try to focus on all the good things all the time and he was such a good guy.”
Dudley’s family was important to him, Williams said.
“He loved his mom to death and always talked about how he knew she was always there for him. That was always a priority with him, his mama,” she said. “His heart was so big and I think that’s why it was so tragic, what happened, because he would give the shirt off his back to anybody and to know somebody did that to him. For little Brian, there’s an emptiness that nobody can ever understand.”
The evening of July 11, 2020, the family held a memorial service at the location where Dudley was killed after a #Justice4Brian ride. Williams rode the route from Ford Avenue in Stanardsville to Dundee Road on her bicycle.
“It was the last ride from his house to there,” she said. “That was just hard to ride and think these were the last things he saw. It was so sad.”
Williams has a message for the person who killed her cousin: “You took this person’s life and now here’s a 9-year-old staring at an image of his dad trying to figure out why he’s not here. But yet, you’re out there walking around with your family. I want everybody to take a moment of silence and think about the pain that little Brian’s feeling right now. That’s what he feels every time he’s looking at that image.”
She said she’s grateful to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Steve Smith for not giving up and continuing to investigate the case, but she hopes anyone with information will reach out to police.
“I mean we live somewhere when you can’t sneeze without somebody hearing and talking about and then all the sudden everybody’s quiet and no one knows anything?” Williams said.
Williams held a Cycle for Change bike ride on the morning of July 11, 2020, to raise funds for the Building Kustom Dreams (Brian’s initials) foundation she is starting in his memory.
Whenever Williams and Dudley got together, she said he always talked about his future but also about how he wanted to do something to improve the lives of people who had been incarcerated and were looking to improve their lives.
“He talked about how he wanted to see people’s dreams come true, even if they had records, and not having that hold them back,” she said. “He wanted people not to feel like they couldn’t afford to have big dreams. There are a lot of us in Greene County or in poverty who feel that we can’t have more because what we see are traumas, or we see our parents and their problems and we think that’s who we are and I told him he could change it; it only takes one person to try to start that.”
Williams said she always told her cousin she thought he could be the person to do it, as Dudley had served time in prison years prior for drugs and had knowledge that she knew could help others.
“When he was killed I was like OK we talked about this, it’s what he wanted,” Williams said. “I knew he wanted to focus on those who have been incarcerated and on youth and I decided I’m just going to do it. I don’t have any idea what I’m doing but I’m going to do it.”
Williams said it’s her goal to help educate people about mental health and drug addiction resources, among other things, and said she’s looking for people in the community to volunteer their time to discuss their specialties with neighbors; to walk neighborhoods. She said it’s the best way to get that information to people who need it. And she said she also hopes to partner with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to help get them connected with youths on a personal level.
“Get to know the kids, get out here and throw the football, sit down with them, ask how they’re feeling,” she said. “Come in your uniform and tell them how you got started as an officer. We can take fieldtrips—take them to court and show them how things happen. I want to take my laptop and show parents how they can look up loans and how they can save money by not breaking laws and paying fines. Just simple stuff like that.”
Williams said people have to go after their dreams, it won’t come to them.
“I’m here trying to give them resources and tell them to accept what’s in front of you,” she said. “You’ve got to change. You’ve got to go after it. I want to basically motivate people. Stop being lazy. Stop making excuses and shoot for your dreams.”
She said her aunt told her she’s sure Dudley is above smiling at her and would be very happy that she’s following through on his dream to help others.
Anyone with information about Dudley’s death can call Capt. David Roach at the sheriff’s office at (434) 985-2222. Those who are interested in volunteering with Williams can get in touch with her via Facebook at Building Kustom Dreams or by email at buildingkdreams@gmail.com.
